Mission in Oleshky: Lubinets said that Russia used military equipment for demining, after which it withdrew it

Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the Russian military equipment filmed by journalists and brought to Oleshky was used for demining, after which it was withdrawn. Lubinets made the statement during a press conference on November 2, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, when I saw this information regarding a possible violation of the ceasefire, I immediately contacted our responsible official. I personally reviewed the video. The video clearly shows Russian military equipment marked with red crosses. This military equipment was used for demining under the clear control of the Ukrainian side," Lubinets said.

He noted that after the demining, the Russian military equipment returned to where it had been located.

"The military equipment was moved for demining. As written in the agreement, it was marked with red crosses, and after the work was completed, it returned. This was confirmed by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. I am not going to offer assessments; I am talking about what occurred under my control. The video can be interpreted in different ways. The only people who know these details are those who worked out this document, so it is quite understandable that when the equipment moves without knowing these details, such conclusions can be drawn," Lubinets added.

Supplement

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that during the humanitarian pause, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces maintained the ceasefire and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached.

As a result, humanitarian aid was delivered to its intended destination, and residents of Oleshky who wished to leave were evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to the military, during the truce, the Russians rotated personnel, strengthened defensive positions, and expanded the anti-drone protection system along the roads.

In addition, the occupiers increased logistical support for their units, including arranging the delivery of ammunition.