Missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: more than 20 people injured

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has risen to 22. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, medics are doing everything possible to stabilize the condition of the injured and ensure their fastest possible recovery.

He also provided details about those killed as a result of the strike.

A 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old girl, and a 51-year-old woman were killed - уточнив начальних Харківської ОВА.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service released footage of the aftermath of the attack. According to rescuers, one of the strikes hit a store building in the settlement of Pisochyn. A fire covering an area of 300 sq. m broke out.

Reminder

In the outskirts of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed as a result of a hit on a grocery store building, and a child was among the injured.

In Kharkiv, the death toll from airstrikes has risen to six — fragments of a body were found under the rubble