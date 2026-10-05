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In Kharkiv, the death toll from airstrikes has risen to six — fragments of a body were found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

In Kharkiv's Slobidskyi District, fragments of another airstrike victim's body were found under the rubble. Six people were killed and 59 injured, including three children.

In Kharkiv, the death toll from airstrikes has risen to six — fragments of a body were found under the rubble

In Kharkiv, rescuers found fragments of the body of another person killed under the rubble of a destroyed production building, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A total of 6 people were killed and 59 others injured in the attack, including 3 children 

- rescuers reported.

The State Emergency Service added that work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy airstrikes in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district is currently ongoing.

Rescuers are extinguishing fires, clearing rubble and carrying out emergency rescue operations.

There are already more than 50 injured — rescuers have revealed new details about the airstrike on Kharkiv05.10.26, 19:03 • 3052 views

We would add

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, at around 14:40 on October 5, Russian forces launched a series of airstrikes on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district.

Apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

Prosecutors continue to document the consequences of the Russian attacks on the city. The information is being updated.

Antonina Tumanova

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