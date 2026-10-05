In Kharkiv, the death toll from airstrikes has risen to six — fragments of a body were found under the rubble

Trump again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are driving up gasoline prices in the United States

Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio responds

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths

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Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario

Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept

Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing

New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvnias

She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media team

ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leak

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