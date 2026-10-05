There are already more than 50 injured — rescuers have revealed new details about the airstrike on Kharkiv

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Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario

Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept

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New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvnias

She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media team

ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leak

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FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets

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Ukraine prepares to restore air connections: will domestic carriers be able to return

2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for discoveries in optogenetics

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