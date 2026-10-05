There are already more than 50 injured — rescuers have revealed new details about the airstrike on Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Russia struck Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district with guided aerial bombs. Businesses, homes, and cars were damaged, and large-scale fires broke out.
In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate that five people were killed and more than 50 injured as a result of a Russian airstrike, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
This afternoon, Russia struck the city’s Slobidskyi District with guided aerial bombs.
Hits were recorded at civilian enterprises and near a residential apartment building. Two large-scale fires broke out — a warehouse building and an industrial building were burning.
Apartment buildings and cars were damaged in the residential quarter.
Two people were rescued from under the rubble. During the emergency rescue operations, the bodies of two victims were recovered.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine provided assistance to people.
In addition
As UNN reported, following the Russian attack in Kharkiv, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop.
It was also reported that after the airstrike, the number of injured in Kharkiv reached 39.