Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defense

On Sunday, September 7, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced that a Technology Staff meeting would be held in the near future, UNN reports.

Today, at a meeting with the President of Ukraine, I reported on the status of tasks in the security and defense sector. One of the key decisions is that we will hold a technology Staff meeting this week. - the post says.

The main goal of the meeting will be to consider issues related to strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities and protecting the population.

The following issues are on the agenda:

development of missile programs: ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft systems;

scaling up the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones;

the state of mobile communication in Ukraine – coverage, quality, problematic issues.

According to Umerov, the priority remains unchanged – the protection of Ukrainian cities and the expansion of our long-range capabilities. He noted that these are issues on which people's lives and the result on the front directly depend.

Recall

On September 7, the President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting this week, expecting new support packages. A Staff meeting on technological aspects of Ukraine's defense is also being prepared.

In his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must produce 300-400 interceptor drones to match the number of Shaheds used by Russia. According to him, there is potential for this, and funding is being provided.

Ukraine produces 60% of its own weapons and is building a factory in Denmark