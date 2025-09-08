Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defense

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
September 7, 04:45 PM • 10729 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 26323 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 38536 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 56828 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 70572 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 102499 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 85822 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53088 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57304 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 80777 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
76%
755mm
Popular news
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crimeSeptember 7, 02:10 PM • 11610 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European supportSeptember 7, 02:53 PM • 14974 views
Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injuredSeptember 7, 03:06 PM • 4372 views
"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers buildingSeptember 7, 03:22 PM • 4674 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi RihSeptember 7, 04:35 PM • 10759 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 102503 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 85825 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 80780 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 59694 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 81416 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 15584 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 21414 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 53896 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 109451 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 50864 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced that a Technological Staff meeting will be held in the near future. The main goal of the meeting will be to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities and protect the population.

Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defense

On Sunday, September 7, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced that a Technology Staff meeting would be held in the near future, UNN reports.

Today, at a meeting with the President of Ukraine, I reported on the status of tasks in the security and defense sector. One of the key decisions is that we will hold a technology Staff meeting this week.

- the post says.

The main goal of the meeting will be to consider issues related to strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities and protecting the population.

The following issues are on the agenda:

  • development of missile programs: ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft systems;
    • scaling up the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones;
      • the state of mobile communication in Ukraine – coverage, quality, problematic issues.

        According to Umerov, the priority remains unchanged – the protection of Ukrainian cities and the expansion of our long-range capabilities. He noted that these are issues on which people's lives and the result on the front directly depend.

        Recall

        On September 7, the President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting this week, expecting new support packages. A Staff meeting on technological aspects of Ukraine's defense is also being prepared.

        In his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must produce 300-400 interceptor drones to match the number of Shaheds used by Russia. According to him, there is potential for this, and funding is being provided.

        Ukraine produces 60% of its own weapons and is building a factory in Denmark06.09.25, 21:52 • 3452 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsTechnologies
        Rustem Umerov
        Shahed-136
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine