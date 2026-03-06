Minus 4 ships, a helicopter and a radar station - HUR reported on targets destroyed in Crimea in February

Throughout February 2026, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Ghosts" inflicted a series of precise strikes on ships, boats, and aircraft of the Russian army in occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Over the past month, Ukrainian special forces destroyed:

patrol ship of project 22460 "Okhotnik";

radar station from the S-400 complex;

UAV "Forpost";

sea tug of project 1496M1;

ship of project 16640;

landing craft 02510 "BK-16";

Ka-27 helicopter.

The results of the work are recorded on video.

