March 5, 11:07 PM • 14695 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 29135 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 32442 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 67898 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 115469 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55223 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 47298 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 76240 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27902 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51918 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Minus 4 ships, a helicopter and a radar station - HUR reported on targets destroyed in Crimea in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

In February 2026, soldiers of the special unit "Ghosts" destroyed a helicopter, a UAV, 4 ships and a radar station in Crimea.

Minus 4 ships, a helicopter and a radar station - HUR reported on targets destroyed in Crimea in February

Throughout February 2026, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Ghosts" inflicted a series of precise strikes on ships, boats, and aircraft of the Russian army in occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Over the past month, Ukrainian special forces destroyed:

  • patrol ship of project 22460 "Okhotnik";
    • radar station from the S-400 complex;
      • UAV "Forpost";
        • sea tug of project 1496M1;
          • ship of project 16640;
            • landing craft 02510 "BK-16";
              • Ka-27 helicopter.

                The results of the work are recorded on video.

                Recall

                The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published an interception where a Russian infantryman complains about severe injuries, and the commander demands a return to positions.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                War in UkraineTechnologies
                Technology
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Skirmishes
                The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
                S-400 missile system
                Crimea