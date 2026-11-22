In Rome, tourists have started throwing fewer coins into the Trevi Fountain: charities are short hundreds of thousands of euros. During the first nine months of 2026, the charitable organization Caritas Roma received approximately 200,000 euros less than during the same period last year. The introduction of paid access to the fountain, which has cost two euros since February, is cited as one possible reason. Reported by Bild, as reported by UNN.

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The Trevi Fountain, located in the very heart of Rome, attracts millions of tourists every year. According to an old tradition, visitors throw coins into the water over their shoulders, hoping to return to the Eternal City one day. At the same time, this symbolic ritual also has a very practical significance: the funds collected are directed toward helping low-income people, financing soup kitchens and other charitable initiatives.

However, revenue from tourist donations fell noticeably in 2026. According to The Guardian, from January through September, Caritas Roma received approximately 200,000 euros less than during the same period in 2025. The German publication BILD estimates the decline at approximately 238,000 euros. Meanwhile, Italy's Radio Roma Capitale cites somewhat different figures. According to its data, about 1.24 million euros were collected from the fountain during the nine months of 2026, compared with 1.42 million euros the previous year. Thus, the decrease amounted to approximately 174,000 euros.

The total weight of the coins also decreased. While more than 28 tonnes of small change were retrieved from the water between January and September last year, this year's figure was approximately 22.7 tonnes. For comparison, a total of 1.86 million euros was collected from the Trevi Fountain throughout 2025 and directed to charity.

Why tourists have started leaving less money

The introduction of an admission fee for the area closest to the fountain is cited as one possible reason for the decline in donations. Since February 2, 2026, tourists have had to pay two euros to descend the steps directly to the water. At the same time, the square itself remains open, so viewing the architectural landmark and photographing it from a distance is free of charge.

The director of the charitable organization Caritas Roma, Giustino Trincia, suggested in a comment to the Italian publication Il Messaggero that the new rules may have influenced visitors' behavior.

The closure of direct access to the Trevi Fountain may have been one of the factors - he said.

Journalists spoke with tourists who visited the landmark after the new rules were introduced.

In particular, Jeff Clinton, an American who had come to Rome for the first time with his wife, intended to throw a one-cent coin into the fountain. However, after seeing the access restrictions, he decided not to pay two euros for the opportunity to carry out the traditional ritual. Another couple of tourists from New York also abandoned the idea. According to them, they did not have any small change and did not consider it necessary to buy tickets in order to get closer to the water. Some visitors who do pay for access are also in no hurry to throw coins, as they see that other tourists hardly do so.

Experts cite the spread of cashless payments as another possible factor. Travelers are increasingly using bank cards and smartphones, so they simply do not carry coins with them.

At the same time, Caritas Roma cautions against drawing premature conclusions. A representative of the organization told The Guardian that foreign coins had not yet been included in the preliminary counts for 2026. As a result, the final decline in donations may prove to be smaller.

How much Rome earns from paid access to the fountain

The city authorities explained the decision to introduce a fee for visiting the area closest to the fountain as necessary to manage tourist flows and protect the historic landmark from excessive strain. In 2025 alone, approximately 4.4 million tourists visited the Trevi Fountain. Because of the constant crowds, the area around the landmark was overcrowded, making it more difficult to maintain and creating inconvenience for visitors.

The new system provides for controlled access to the lower platform. At the same time, residents of Rome, children under the age of six, and certain eligible categories can enter it free of charge.

According to official data from the city authorities, during the first month after the new system was introduced, from February 2 to March 2, almost 230,000 people used the controlled entrance. More than 217,000 of them purchased tickets, generating €435,194 for the city budget. The funds are planned to be used to maintain historic monuments, including the Trevi Fountain itself, and to provide Rome residents with free admission to municipal museums.

At the same time, revenue from ticket sales and the coins tourists throw into the water serve different purposes. The former are allocated to the needs of the city and cultural heritage, while the latter remain a source of funding for charitable programs.

What the coins from the Trevi Fountain are spent on

The coins collected from the bottom of the fountain are transferred to Caritas Roma, which cooperates with the city authorities and Catholic organizations as part of a social assistance program.

According to the organization, tourist donations brought in about seven million euros between 2022 and 2025. The money was used to provide hot meals to people in difficult life circumstances, assist low-income families, support homeless people, and provide medical and social services.

In particular, according to Caritas Roma, charitable canteens provided an average of about 317,000 meals annually from 2022 to 2025. At the same time, the organization's medical centers receive approximately 3,500 patients each year and provide a total of about 21,000 medical services.

In addition, the funds are directed toward supporting people who suffer from loneliness, lack permanent housing, or need help paying for basic necessities.

Context

The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome's best-known landmarks and is considered an example of Baroque architecture. It was constructed from 1732 to 1762 based on a design by architect Nicola Salvi. The monumental composition, approximately 26 meters high, is located beside the facade of Palazzo Poli.

According to tradition, a coin tossed over one's shoulder symbolizes the wish to return to Rome.

Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paid