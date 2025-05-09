$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1002 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5296 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5886 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33794 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36650 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33068 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44329 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150097 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Ministry of Economy on the mineral agreement: the US wants to earn $350 billion, and it will be happiness for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The US expects to receive $350 billion in profit from investments in Ukrainian minerals. Ukraine will also receive similar profits and new jobs.

Ministry of Economy on the mineral agreement: the US wants to earn $350 billion, and it will be happiness for Ukraine

The United States wants to earn 350 billion dollars thanks to the agreement on minerals, which will be happiness for Ukraine, because it means that the country will also earn so much. This was stated on the telethon on Friday by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative Taras Kachka, reports UNN.

Details

"We are creating a Fund that will invest in Ukraine, the profits of which will be divided 50/50 according to the basic scenario. Accordingly, the United States will receive funds through investments in Ukraine. As President Trump said, they want to earn $350 billion. This will be happiness for Ukraine, because it means that we will also earn 350 billion dollars. It will also be from investments in Ukraine, from the creation of new jobs, businesses," Kachka said.

Trump: The U.S. will be able to compensate aid to Ukraine through mineral resources 01.05.25, 09:01 • 9980 views

Also, according to him, there is a basic contribution that Ukraine will make to the Fund in the future.

"There will be no Ukrainian money in the Fund on the first day of operation, it is not planned. It is planned that we will pay as a contribution to the Fund, which will then be invested in the Ukrainian economy, half of the future rent from some mineral resources. That is, if we find beryllium on the territory of Ukraine and start mining it in accordance with the new special permit issued in accordance with the Ukrainian legislation by the authority of Ukraine. If this is a successful extraction, then half of the tax that will be paid from this extraction, that is, the royalty payment, will go as a contribution to this Fund. This is such a basic, permanent contribution from Ukraine," Kachka explained.

The official also noted that the possible use of this Fund as an incentive for the provision of new military assistance from the United States is very important and beneficial for Ukraine.

"We have created a model according to which new military assistance can be credited as a privileged contribution from the United States. This means that when the Fund earns money, and we will have the opportunity to distribute the profit of this Fund, it will primarily go to payments to the United States in the amount of future military assistance provided," Kachka said.  

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals. 08.05.25, 14:18 • 109724 views

Addendum

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko explained the mechanism of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction with the United States and noted that the Fund itself will not extract any minerals.

The United States may contribute to the Investment Fund for Reconstruction with military aid or funds. Both mechanisms are being considered by the Americans.

The government expects that the Investment Fund for Reconstruction under the agreement with the United States will be fully operational within a few weeks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
