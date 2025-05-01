Trump: The US will be able to compensate aid to Ukraine through mineral resources

US President Donald Trump reacted to the signing of a mineral agreement with Ukraine. He did this on the NewsNation TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

During a press conference at the White House, Trump said that the United States will be able to compensate for the funds that America previously invested in helping Ukraine during the war. He believes that this will allow access to valuable minerals, which are a "large Ukrainian asset".

Under this agreement, the United States may receive much more than $350 billion. We have an agreement where our money is safe, where we can start drilling and doing what we need to do. And I assume they (Ukraine - ed.) will abide by it. – Trump said.

He added that his predecessor Joe Biden provided assistance to Ukraine in the total amount of $350 billion. Trump also instructed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Earlier, UNN reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon". According to him, "this is the same agreement that we agreed on over the weekend," and that nothing has been removed.