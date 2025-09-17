Millions squandered on procurement and repairs: Dnipro City Council officials and contractors charged with suspicion

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Dnipro City Council and contractors for millions in damages during the procurement of electricity for educational institutions and the repair of sewage networks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy director of one of the city council's departments entered into an agreement with a company for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions. Subsequently, the controlled limited liability company initiated the conclusion of additional agreements with an unjustified increase in the cost of electricity.

Without verifying the validity of the price increase, the official signed these agreements – the budget suffered losses of 7.5 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the director of another department of the city council engaged two companies for the current repair of storm sewers in the city center.

The heads of these companies entered false information into the acts of completed works with inflated prices and indicating equipment that was not actually used.

Despite this, the official signed the acts, on the basis of which budget funds were transferred to the contractors. This caused damage to the budget of 1.5 million hryvnias.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 367 (Official negligence);

Part 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position);

Part 1 of Art. 366 (Official forgery).

The sanction of the articles provides for a long term of imprisonment.

Recall

The SBU and the police exposed a large-scale fraudulent scheme in the south and east of Ukraine - criminals, under the guise of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzled charitable contributions.