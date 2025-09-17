Millions squandered on procurement and repairs: Dnipro City Council officials and contractors charged with suspicion

$41.180.06
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctions
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Millions squandered on procurement and repairs: Dnipro City Council officials and contractors charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

The defendants have been charged with official negligence, embezzlement, and official forgery.

Millions squandered on procurement and repairs: Dnipro City Council officials and contractors charged with suspicion

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Dnipro City Council and contractors for millions in damages during the procurement of electricity for educational institutions and the repair of sewage networks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy director of one of the city council's departments entered into an agreement with a company for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions. Subsequently, the controlled limited liability company initiated the conclusion of additional agreements with an unjustified increase in the cost of electricity.

Without verifying the validity of the price increase, the official signed these agreements – the budget suffered losses of 7.5 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the director of another department of the city council engaged two companies for the current repair of storm sewers in the city center.

The heads of these companies entered false information into the acts of completed works with inflated prices and indicating equipment that was not actually used.

Despite this, the official signed the acts, on the basis of which budget funds were transferred to the contractors. This caused damage to the budget of 1.5 million hryvnias.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 367 (Official negligence);
    • Part 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position);
      • Part 1 of Art. 366 (Official forgery).

        The sanction of the articles provides for a long term of imprisonment.

        Recall

        The SBU and the police exposed a large-scale fraudulent scheme in the south and east of Ukraine - criminals, under the guise of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzled charitable contributions.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Electricity
        National Police of Ukraine
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        charity
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine