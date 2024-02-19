Military trucks stuck on the border due to Polish protests - media

Information is circulating online that Polish protesters have blocked the passage of trucks with volunteer aid, including military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Smyk Nazar, who, according to his profile, is engaged in the purchase of military and industrial equipment.

My trucks have been standing with military equipment at the border for 3 days because they are not farted at by the *f*cking Polish hillbillies. These photos show the trucks that are supposed to go to the artillery for quick unloading of ammunition at the position. Now you understand my aggression towards Polish protesters :) - Smyk wrote.

Information is circulating online that critical aid to the Ukrainian military is being held up due to the protests at the border.

On February 20, a new wave of mass protests by farmers is expected in Poland. The protesters have announced that they will block six checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, as well as ports and transshipment stations.

It's not about grain, it's about politics: Zelensky on the situation on the border with Poland

In response to the Polish protests, Ukrainian carriers announcedthat on February 20, at 12:00, they will also start a peaceful action near three international road checkpoints on the border with Poland from the Ukrainian side.