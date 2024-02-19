ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Military trucks stuck on the border due to Polish protests - media

Military trucks stuck on the border due to Polish protests - media

According to Internet reports, Polish protesters have been blocking military trucks carrying equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces at the border for three days.

Information is circulating online that Polish protesters have blocked the passage of trucks with volunteer aid, including military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference  to Smyk Nazar, who, according to his profile, is engaged in the purchase of military and industrial equipment.

My trucks have been standing with military equipment at the border for 3 days because they are not farted at by the *f*cking Polish hillbillies. These photos show the trucks that are supposed to go to the artillery for quick unloading of ammunition at the position. Now you understand my aggression towards Polish protesters :)

- Smyk wrote.

Details

Information is circulating online that critical aid to the Ukrainian military is being held up due to the protests at the border.

On February 20, a new wave of mass protests by farmers is expected in Poland. The protesters have announced that they will block six checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, as well as ports and transshipment stations.

In response to the Polish protests, Ukrainian carriers announcedthat on February 20, at 12:00, they will also start a peaceful action near three international road checkpoints on the border with Poland from the Ukrainian side.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

