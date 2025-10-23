Military personnel will be able to submit reports on transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard online – in the "Army+" application

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the launch of a new digital function in the "Army+" application, which allows servicemen to submit an electronic report for changing their place of service between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU). This is reported by UNN.

Details

The innovation was the result of joint work between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which oversees the National Guard.

Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we have developed a mechanism, and now servicemen have the opportunity to transfer between departments quickly and conveniently. The digital path through Army+ creates a transparent mechanism – reported the Ministry of Defense.

How the new function works

A report can be submitted directly in the "Army+" application – in the "Change of service location" section. The serviceman only needs to choose the direction of transfer – from the AFU to the NGU or vice versa. After submission, the application is automatically sent to the relevant departments for consideration.

