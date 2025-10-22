Government simplified the procedure for purchasing drones and EW for the front – Ministry of Defense

Military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now directly purchase unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment, and their components – from electric motors to batteries – without unnecessary bureaucracy. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, suppliers of components for UAVs and EW had to process a full package of documents for codified products, which slowed down supplies to the front. Changes to the Cabinet of Ministers' Procurement Procedure remove these obstacles: now units can purchase both ready-made systems and individual components directly.

The Ministry of Defense explains that this will allow faster provision of necessary UAVs and EW equipment to units, increase the efficiency of supplies, and the combat capability of the Defense Forces. The new rules also support domestic manufacturers, while maintaining control and transparency of procurement.

Long stays in positions and problems with payments: military ombudswoman named the topics of the most frequent complaints