Military man in Zakarpattia earned money on a scheme of smuggling men abroad - prosecutor's office

In Zakarpattia, a serviceman was exposed who, for money, facilitated the illegal departure of conscripts abroad, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Western Region, together with employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, exposed an official of a law enforcement agency of special purpose who organized the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border outside official checkpoints," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, "the serviceman sought out men willing to leave Ukraine for money during the war and undertook to provide information about routes to bypass border patrols, the location of rapid response groups, places where video surveillance cameras and other technical control means were installed." "He valued his services at 500 US dollars per person," the prosecutor's office noted.

"While receiving 2,000 US dollars from four 'clients,' the law enforcement officer was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits by an official and organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Currently, prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention. The issue of his suspension from office is being resolved. Other persons involved in the functioning of the illegal scheme are being identified.

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

