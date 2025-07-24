Military man in Zakarpattia earned money on a scheme of smuggling men abroad - prosecutor's office

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 5290 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 16066 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 35086 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 67841 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 47727 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 43694 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 69924 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 123091 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62355 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86818 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 38936 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 35650 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 45756 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 23723 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 18179 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 23737 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 123078 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 206963 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 263089 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 293153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Oleh Kiper
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Cherkasy
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 157707 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 277636 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 363330 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 369000 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 358755 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
IRIS-T
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

Military man in Zakarpattia earned money on a scheme of smuggling men abroad - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

A serviceman has been exposed in Zakarpattia who organized the illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border. He provided information about routes to bypass border patrols for 500 US dollars per person.

Military man in Zakarpattia earned money on a scheme of smuggling men abroad - prosecutor's office

In Zakarpattia, a serviceman was exposed who, for money, facilitated the illegal departure of conscripts abroad, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Western Region, together with employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, exposed an official of a law enforcement agency of special purpose who organized the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border outside official checkpoints," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, "the serviceman sought out men willing to leave Ukraine for money during the war and undertook to provide information about routes to bypass border patrols, the location of rapid response groups, places where video surveillance cameras and other technical control means were installed." "He valued his services at 500 US dollars per person," the prosecutor's office noted.

"While receiving 2,000 US dollars from four 'clients,' the law enforcement officer was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits by an official and organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Currently, prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention. The issue of his suspension from office is being resolved. Other persons involved in the functioning of the illegal scheme are being identified.

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Law enforcement exposed a "business" of smuggling people to Hungary for $800019.07.25, 23:52 • 4976 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9