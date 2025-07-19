Law enforcement exposed a "business" of smuggling people to Hungary for $8000

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 19519 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 18519 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 16884 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 20325 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 84156 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211567 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 106719 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98345 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96622 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77555 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
87%
742mm
Popular news
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 18765 views
The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutionsJuly 19, 12:00 PM • 12236 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attackJuly 19, 12:41 PM • 17182 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in BerdianskJuly 19, 01:56 PM • 16750 views
Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured person05:47 PM • 6966 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211592 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 138999 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 206667 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 228465 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 405778 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 15516 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 84195 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 139417 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 142461 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 147397 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Law enforcement exposed a "business" of smuggling people to Hungary for $8000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

A scheme for illegally transporting men across the border to Hungary has been exposed in Zakarpattia. A 28-year-old resident of Chop sought clients on social media, offering services for 8 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement exposed a "business" of smuggling people to Hungary for $8000

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for illegally transporting men across the border to Hungary. The organizer turned out to be a 28-year-old resident of Chop, who sought clients on social networks and, for 8 thousand dollars, led them to the border. Both one of the "draft dodgers" and the organizer himself were detained. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

Operational officers of the Internal and Own Security Department for the Chop Border Guard Detachment uncovered a channel for the illegal transportation of offenders across the state border of Ukraine.

It was organized by a 28-year-old resident of Chop, who transported those wishing to leave the country to Hungary. He sought clients on social networks and among acquaintances. Subsequently, they were delivered to the border area, and then – on foot, according to instructions. Such services were estimated at $8000 per person

- reports the SBGS.

During an attempt to cross near the village of Tysaashvan, one of the offenders was detained. Later, in Chop – the organizer himself.

He has already been notified of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case is being investigated.

Recall

Border guards detained six people from Zaporizhzhia and Ternopil regions who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Each offender had to pay carriers 120 thousand hryvnias for "services" of remote transportation.

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained an "ambulance" with a fake patient18.07.25, 01:55 • 6072 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9