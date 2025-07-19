Law enforcement exposed a "business" of smuggling people to Hungary for $8000

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for illegally transporting men across the border to Hungary. The organizer turned out to be a 28-year-old resident of Chop, who sought clients on social networks and, for 8 thousand dollars, led them to the border. Both one of the "draft dodgers" and the organizer himself were detained. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

Operational officers of the Internal and Own Security Department for the Chop Border Guard Detachment uncovered a channel for the illegal transportation of offenders across the state border of Ukraine.

It was organized by a 28-year-old resident of Chop, who transported those wishing to leave the country to Hungary. He sought clients on social networks and among acquaintances. Subsequently, they were delivered to the border area, and then – on foot, according to instructions. Such services were estimated at $8000 per person - reports the SBGS.

During an attempt to cross near the village of Tysaashvan, one of the offenders was detained. Later, in Chop – the organizer himself.

He has already been notified of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case is being investigated.

