Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows: what users need to know
Kyiv • UNN
Microsoft has announced the end of support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows starting May 27, 2025. Users will be encouraged to switch to the new Windows app with enhanced features for cloud PCs.
Microsoft announced that it will discontinue support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows on May 27. Users will have to switch to the new Windows app that supports cloud PCs and virtual desktops. This was reported by The Verge, writes UNN.
Details
The new Windows app, launched in September, includes support for multiple monitors, dynamic display resolution, and easy access to cloud PCs and virtual desktops. Microsoft states that "connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box through the Remote Desktop app from the Microsoft Store will be blocked after May 27, 2025."
However, do not confuse the Remote Desktop app with the Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection app, as this program will remain in Windows 11 after May 27, and Microsoft states that it can still be used to connect to machines as long as the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is supported in the Windows app.
Beijing introduces mandatory artificial intelligence courses for schoolchildren09.03.25, 08:00 • 25910 views
The mention of RDP support may indicate that Microsoft will eventually support personal accounts in its Windows app. Currently, the Windows app can only be used with a work or school Microsoft account, despite Microsoft's plans for a full transition of Windows to the cloud to "provide improved AI-based services and full roaming of people's digital experiences."
Reminder
Earlier, it was reported that in May 2025, Microsoft will end support for Skype, which is the final step towards transitioning to Teams.