Beijing introduces mandatory artificial intelligence courses for schoolchildren
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from September 1, schools in Beijing will implement a minimum of 8 hours of artificial intelligence classes per year for elementary and middle school students. The courses can be either standalone or integrated into existing subjects.
AI courses will be introduced in schools in Beijing for elementary and middle school students. This is reported by the publication Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to the publication, starting from the upcoming autumn semester, which begins on September 1, schools in the capital of China will offer at least eight hours of artificial intelligence classes throughout the academic year.
Schools may conduct them as separate courses or integrate them into the existing curriculum, for example, in information technology and science
It is noted that China has long nurtured ambitions to become a leader in the field of AI. However, the sector came into the global spotlight earlier this year after the startup DeepSeek released a model that operates as effectively as those from large American companies while requiring significantly fewer resources.
The technological revolution, particularly artificial intelligence, opens up great opportunities for education
He added that the country will publish a book on education using artificial intelligence in 2025.
Recall
A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University showed that excessive trust in AI deteriorates people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decline in critical thinking.
Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about28.02.25, 09:42 • 24456 views