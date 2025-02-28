Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

Mykhailo Poplavsky presented his books and textbooks written during 32 years of rectorial activity to the freshmen.

The presentation of the books took place at the Kyiv University of Culture for students. The author's bibliography includes more than 60 books, including textbooks, popular science dictionaries for future professionals, encyclopedias, and interactive media books. Books on coaching, leadership, and life hacks for success.

Mykhailo Poplavsky donated all the books to a scientific library where they will be digitized.

The publications will be useful for students, scholars, teachers, culture and art workers, as well as anyone interested in the development of Ukrainian culture, education, and show business.

"More than sixty books - are not just a number, but the story of my life at the turn of the millennium. These are years of searching, doubts, discoveries, and victories. Each page - contains thoughts, moments and professional and practical experience. It is a legacy that I lovingly leave to future generations - as a guide, a source of inspiration, and an opportunity to see the world through my eyes," said Mykhailo Poplavsky.

You can read the books on the official website of Mykhailo Poplavsky.

Among the presented textbooks: Culture Manager (1993), The ABC of Public Relations '97 (1997), Show Business Manager (1999), Human Resources Management (2000), Show Business: Theory, History, Practice (2001), Anthology of Modern Ukrainian Pop (2003), 20 Principles of Management, or How to Manage Yourself and People (2006), The ABC of Public Relations (2007), Management, Marketing. A comprehensive terminology dictionary (2008), Management. Marketing (2008), Anthology of Contemporary Ukrainian Pop (2009), Image (2009), Leadership as a Brand (2009), Hotel and Restaurant Service (2010), Hotel and Restaurant Service (2011), Alphabet of Public Relations (2016), Hotel and Restaurant Service (2016), Leadership as a Brand (2016), Culinary Science in 3 parts (2018).

There are also well-known and newly published autobiographical books: The Rector (1997), Pedigree (2007), How to Become Popular and Rich. Mykhailo Poplavsky's version (2007), About Time and Myself: A Photo Album (2009), Rector (2009), The World of My Love (2010), Hello, Native Village: A Photo Album (2012), Rector (2017), M. Poplavsky. The Ukrainian Way (2016), Dawns of My Life. Mieczyslawka: a photo album (2017), How to become popular and rich. Mykhailo Poplavsky's version (2017), The Rector (2018), Mykhailo Poplavsky. Jubilee (2020), Unknown Poplavsky (2023), Life in Funk Style (2023), Life in Photos: A Photo Album in Three Volumes (2024), Media Business. How to become popular and happy (2025).

Historical and journalistic publication by Mykhailo Poplavsky: Encyclopedia of Independence in Documents and Facts in 2 volumes. Volume 1 (1990-2006) and Volume 2 (2007-2021). The book "Encyclopedia of Independence" is a manifesto of Mykhailo Poplavsky's actions, life, and risks, a chronology of the facts of the University of Culture and its rector's activities as seen by the media. Through the prism of numerous publications and video archives, changes in the society of independent Ukraine are traced.

Motivational books for young people, in which the author uses the example of his own life to argue that there is a real formula for success, and you don't need to be chosen or have extraordinary abilities. Mykhailo Poplavsky wants to convey to the younger generation effective and practical "formulas" for personal success: The Success Formula (2000, 2013, 2016), The Leader's Formula (2017), Michael Poplavsky's Life Hacks (2019), TikTok - Emotional Media Business (2021), How to Become Popular and Rich. Mykhailo Poplavsky's version (2022), Believe in Yourself (2023).

An honorable place in Mykhailo Poplavsky's bibliography is occupied by books devoted to the preservation of Ukrainian culinary traditions as an important component of the national heritage: To Your Table from Mykhailo Poplavsky: Recipes of the Author's Cuisine (2008), Taste from Mykhailo Poplavsky: Recipes of the Author's Cuisine (2009), Ukrainian Cuisine from Mykhailo Poplavsky (2012), Ukrainian cuisine from Mykhailo Poplavsky (2012), Kuchnia ukrainska (2016), Famous Dishes of the Peoples of Ukraine (2016).

The publications are devoted to the history of the formation and development of art projects whose founder, author of the idea, general producer, and patron is Mykhailo Poplavsky: National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" (2022), Step to the Stars (2023).

At the end of the excursion into the history of book creation, Mykhailo Poplavsky noted: "Evolution does not stand still. The world is moving forward. Education is becoming a key foundation of modern society. Artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, bioengineering - all this is a new reality in which each of us must find our place.

The world is undergoing a major information and intellectual revolution, where those who are able to think, analyze and quickly adapt to new challenges will win. Our weapons are intelligence, education, creative thinking and innovation!

I have great respect for the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the introduction and development of digitalization in the country, in particular for the VicePrime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on the digitalization of national education. It's nice that education in Ukraine is adapting to global trends and challenges.

The University of Culture is confidently keeping pace with the times: an electronic library of books, videos, and lectures, the introduction of artificial intelligence - all this opens up new horizons for learning. We are actively working on the digital transformation of the educational process, as the university's competitiveness depends on it. We are developing an educational application "University in a smartphone" that will become a convenient tool for the effective educational process of students and teachers. Implementing artificial intelligence at the university.

The next books I am working on are "Artificial Intelligence: The University of the Future" and ‘At the Turn of the Millennium’. This is a look into the future, where technology and knowledge combine to create a new reality of national education. We must show the world that Ukraine is a nation of strong, talented and educated people."

