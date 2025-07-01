"MHP Poruch" launches the "Restored" initiative: rehabilitation accessible to defenders in communities

The new project "Rehabilitated", aimed at developing quality rehabilitation in Ukrainian communities, has started within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, UNN reports.

The project's goal is to make rehabilitation services in villages and towns across the country accessible to military personnel, veterans, their families, and everyone who needs physical or mental recovery. The project involves a systemic approach: developing hospitals, improving the qualifications of specialists, updating equipment, and establishing effective cooperation between medical teams.

The program covers 13 hospitals in communities from Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. Among them are Ladyzhyn Central District Hospital, Kanivka, Baryshevska, Myronivka LVL, Myronivka Regional Hospital, Horodenka, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi multi-profile hospitals, Petrykivka Central District Hospital, as well as the Ukrainian State Medical and Social Center for War Veterans in Tsybli, Sumy Regional Clinical Specialized Hospital in Romny, MTO MIA in Kyiv, and Zolochiv Central District Hospital.

"Within the framework of the 'MHP Poruch' program, an important professional dialogue takes place between specialists: heads of institutions, heads of departments, physical therapists. We share our own experience in organizing rehabilitation assistance for both the civilian population and the military. Such an exchange of practices is extremely valuable for all of us," — Petro Skobliak, head of the neurorehabilitation department of the Ternopil Regional Clinical Psychoneurological Hospital.

The project started with a training for medical directors and heads of rehabilitation departments on the management and development of rehabilitation services, as well as the specifics of managing multidisciplinary teams.

Further, the project plans comprehensive training for physical therapists and occupational therapists from the Ukrainian Catholic University – these are 6 training modules to deepen theoretical knowledge and improve practical professional skills in rehabilitation. Five hospitals with active rehabilitation departments will serve as a basis for training.

Also, training will be conducted for the medical facility teams on the specifics of communication and psychological support for patients during rehabilitation. The training will be conducted by psychologists from the MHP Mental Health Department, who have extensive experience working with military personnel, veterans, and families of defenders.

The social investment attraction team of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Community" will also train all medical institutions on how to seek grant opportunities and write grant applications, and will subsequently be ready to advise and help heads and specialists of medical institutions gain additional opportunities to improve rehabilitation infrastructure.

Additionally, based on the project results, a professional audit will be conducted for each of the 13 medical institutions and roadmaps will be developed to help identify initial critical needs and adopt a comprehensive approach to the development of rehabilitation services.

The initiative focuses not only on physical rehabilitation but also on the overall quality of life of patients. "Rehabilitated" helps communities strengthen their own resources so that necessary services are nearby and as accessible and comfortable as possible.

"The 'Rehabilitated' project is a response to the demands of communities and the challenges of today. We create opportunities for the professional growth of medical teams and provide hospitals with resources for effective rehabilitation. The main thing is for people to have access to quality medicine locally. This is a contribution to the development of a strong and resilient healthcare system in Ukraine, focused on people's needs," — Maria Mevsha, head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans at MHP.

"We understand that a large number of veterans are returning from the front with injuries of varying degrees. And each of them needs rehabilitation assistance adapted to specific needs. That is why we strive to build an effective support system in communities — so that people can receive quality rehabilitation in their community, without the need to travel to large cities or face long waits. This is an important step for restoring health and returning veterans to a full life," - Nikita Berdnikov, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Ukrainian Catholic University.