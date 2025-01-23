ukenru
MFA spokesperson: military support for Ukraine should be strengthened - it is the only chance to force Russia to a just peace

MFA spokesperson: military support for Ukraine should be strengthened - it is the only chance to force Russia to a just peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31311 views

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the US and EU need to increase military support for Ukraine. Ukraine also seeks to increase investment in the defense industry and build self-sufficiency.

Military support for Ukraine should be increased, because it is the only way to force Russia to peace. It should be comprehensive, both from the US and the EU.

This was announced by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent .

Details [1

Military support for Ukraine should be maintained and strengthened, as this is the only chance to force Russia to a just peace. It is also worth noting that the policy of deterring Russian aggression should be comprehensive and involve both the United States and Europe. This includes sanctions, military assistance, and other measures. That is, in order for this to be really effective, it has to be a joint effort of the American and European sides

- said Tikhiy.

According to the spokesperson, the extent of this support will be determined in subsequent contacts with the US side. Tychyi also added that in addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry are also important. 

This is also very important. We urge our partners to do the same. Ukraine has already significantly increased its defense self-sufficiency. And this year, the task is to increase it even more. Therefore, I think we will work with our partners to prioritize investments in Ukrainian defense

- summarized the spokesman.

Recall

 Ukraine's Foreign Minister discussed with his Icelandic counterpart the expansion of investment in arms production. Iceland has already allocated €2 million and will continue to support demining and energy infrastructure.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

