Meta company names the cause of Facebook and Instagram outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24386 views

A technical problem caused a global outage that blocked access to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger for several hours.

Meta company names the cause of Facebook and Instagram outage

The reason for the failure of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger was a "technical problem". This was stated by Meta spokesman And Stoneon his page in X, reports UNN.

Details 

Earlier today, due to a technical issue, people had difficulty accessing some of our services

- the post reads. 

According to him, the company resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone affected.

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger had experienced a global outage. Users from all over the world could not log in to their accounts or update their news feeds. 

Recall

In addition, after the failure of Meta's services, it became known that a number of popular platforms - Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok - are working intermittently.

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
