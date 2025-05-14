German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the West cannot accept an imposed peace for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Merz called on the West not to be divided on Ukraine and said he is working to ensure unity between allies in Europe and the United States on how to end the war.

In his first important speech to parliament since taking office last week, Merz said the West cannot accept an imposed peace for Ukraine or the subjugation of the status quo achieved by the Russian armed forces - the message says.

It is extremely important that the political West does not allow itself to be divided, and therefore I will make every effort to continue to achieve as much unity as possible between our European and American partners. This terrible war and its outcome will determine not only the fate of Ukraine - added the Chancellor.



According to him, the outcome of this war will determine whether law and order will continue to prevail in Europe and the world, or whether tyranny, military force and the sheer power of the strongest will prevail.

Addition

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz demands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz stated that if no progress is made this week in ending the Russian war in Ukraine, the EU is ready to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

