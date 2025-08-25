MEP: negotiations without a ceasefire are Putin's pipe dream

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 12341 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 23498 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 30776 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 29155 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 38604 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 73447 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61679 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33459 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56408 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35426 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
88%
748mm
Popular news
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructureAugust 24, 01:30 PM • 16814 views
Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in KyivAugust 24, 02:46 PM • 6088 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completedAugust 24, 03:28 PM • 7652 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 9292 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day06:31 PM • 10331 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 38604 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 73447 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 43862 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 57491 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 44406 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 43907 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 29384 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30253 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 32963 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39029 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

MEP: negotiations without a ceasefire are Putin's pipe dream

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

European politicians explained what guarantees EU countries can offer Ukraine. At the moment, peace negotiations without a ceasefire are simply Putin's pipe dream.

MEP: negotiations without a ceasefire are Putin's pipe dream

Peace talks without a ceasefire are a "pipe dream" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Therefore, security guarantees for Ukraine must first be defined. This was stated by MEP, member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, member of the U4U (European Parliament) steering committee Rihards Kols during a press briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The politician commented on what guarantees European countries can offer Ukraine.

I strongly support what President Zelenskyy said. First, we must define security guarantees, and then we can talk about any formats of peace negotiations. In our opinion, at this moment, from what we observe, peace talks without a ceasefire are simply Putin's pipe dream.

- said Kols.

Ceasefire needed for Russia-Ukraine talks - NATO Military Committee Chairman23.08.25, 12:23 • 3668 views

Kols noted that the situation is very difficult, as Russia has repeatedly violated agreements.

We have been observing this since 2014, we saw Minsk-1, Minsk-2. So this is a very difficult situation, so European leaders need to determine their capacity. I don't think there will be a collective security guarantee, despite someone talking about Article 5 (NATO - ed.), equivalent guarantees... If we talk about security guarantees, it must be massive military support for Ukraine.

- stated the MEP.

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy23.08.25, 14:35 • 10490 views

In turn, Thomas Erndl, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, spokesman for international policy and security of the CSU party in the Bundestag (Germany), also spoke about security guarantees.

We need a fair agreement as a prerequisite. Then we have to provide what is necessary to ensure our security. This can be defense support, closing the sky. I think this is a roundabout way and we have a long way to go before this issue is discussed, but it is really important to talk about these issues as well to be prepared.

- stated Erndl.

Ann-Sofie Alm, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (Sweden), emphasized that Ukraine must take a strong position before discussing security guarantees.

"Before we talk about security guarantees, Ukraine must take a strong position. We are making efforts to continue military support. But in addition to this, we must start working with Ukrainian companies, we cannot buy all the military aid that may be needed. We also have to produce what Ukraine needs," Alm said.

Security guarantees: PM Carney does not rule out Canadian troop presence in Ukraine24.08.25, 17:17 • 2980 views

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Rushchyshyn Yaroslav Ivanovych
CDU/CSU
European Parliament
Bundestag
NATO
Sweden
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine