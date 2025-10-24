The Security Service of Ukraine has completed the pre-trial investigation and sent an indictment to the court against the "political expert" from Viktor Medvedchuk's media pool - this refers to Kyrylo Molchanov, reports UNN with reference to the SBU press center.

Details

Molchanov faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 6 of Article 111-1 (organization and conduct of political events, carrying out information activities in cooperation with the aggressor country);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants and collaborationist activities).

Context

Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement agencies detained Kyrylo Molchanov in April of this year. The investigation established that he was recruited and worked simultaneously for two special services of the aggressor country: the FSB and the foreign intelligence of the Russian Federation. At the direction of the occupiers, he was engaged in discrediting Ukraine in the international arena and worked to destabilize the internal situation in the partner countries of our state.

The SBU also collected evidence against 12 members of the "Other Ukraine" group, including Kyrylo Molchanov, who works in Moscow.