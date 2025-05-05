May thunderstorms will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for today

On Monday, May 5, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine. The temperature during the day will reach 25°, but in Kyiv and the region it will get colder to 16°. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains are predicted by weather forecasters in Zakarpattia, Odesa region and in most central regions. In some places in the northern regions, thunderstorms are expected during the day; in the east and south-east of the country, no precipitation.

Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s, in the east and south of the country during the day, gusts of south-westerly wind in places, 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day 20-25°, in the western and northern regions 11-16°.

In Kyiv and the region short-term rains, thunderstorms in places during the day. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 11-16°; 14-16° is expected in Kyiv during the day.

