May thunderstorms will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for today

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 82691 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 09:33 AM • 82691 views

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 134615 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139338 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 92549 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 90872 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95658 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65618 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77939 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 128410 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47280 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

May 4, 08:41 PM • 11964 views

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 11841 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 5872 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 4942 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

01:07 AM • 7050 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139342 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139342 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 67757 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 98023 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 104713 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 10:48 AM • 128410 views
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 128410 views
Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 13386 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 31585 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 45425 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95659 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 43618 views
May thunderstorms will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

On May 5, Ukraine is expected to have short-term rains and thunderstorms, up to 25° during the day. In Kyiv and the region, weather forecasters predict a cooling down to 16°.

May thunderstorms will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for today

On Monday, May 5, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine. The temperature during the day will reach 25°, but in Kyiv and the region it will get colder to 16°. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains are predicted by weather forecasters in Zakarpattia, Odesa region and in most central regions. In some places in the northern regions, thunderstorms are expected during the day; in the east and south-east of the country, no precipitation.

Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s, in the east and south of the country during the day, gusts of south-westerly wind in places, 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day 20-25°, in the western and northern regions 11-16°.

In Kyiv and the region short-term rains, thunderstorms in places during the day. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 11-16°; 14-16° is expected in Kyiv during the day.

International Europe Day and Council of Europe Day: what else is celebrated on May 505.05.25, 05:45 • 1588 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
