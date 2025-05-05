International Europe Day and Council of Europe Day: what else is celebrated on May 5

Today, May 5, is International Day of the Midwife and Europe Day. In addition, Christians honor the memory of the Holy Martyr Irina, writes UNN.

International Day of the Midwife

For more than 20 years, May 5 has been a professional holiday for midwives, which has international status. It was introduced to inform people how important the work of these specialists is. The health, and sometimes the lives, of hundreds of young mothers and newborns depend on one midwife.

Europe Day

In 1964, the Committee of Ministers decided to celebrate Europe Day, i.e. the creation of the Council of Europe, which was founded after the Second World War in the context of a new European structure. The Council of Europe is designed to ensure peace and prosperity on the European continent and to avoid a repeat of the disasters caused by the two devastating wars of the twentieth century. These May events in the first decade of the month are traditionally annual.

World Pulmonary Hypertension Day

Pulmonary hypertension is a rare lung disease that develops rapidly and requires expensive treatment. More than 25 million people suffer from this disease. The date was chosen not by chance - on this day more than 30 years ago, the death of a child who died from LG was first recorded. The disease was triggered by the use of toxic oil.

World Hand Hygiene Day

In 2008, the UN, UNICEF and WHO decided to celebrate World Hand Hygiene Day annually. The date was chosen for a reason: the 5th day of the 5th month symbolizes 5 fingers on both hands of a person. The purpose of the holiday is to stop outbreaks of infectious diseases and remind people of the need for personal hygiene. Washing hands is a very easy procedure, which, nevertheless, plays an important role in maintaining health and even saves lives.

International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

This day reminds us of the need to fight for equal rights and opportunities for all people, regardless of their physical abilities or mental abilities. People with disabilities face numerous obstacles every day that complicate their lives and deprive them of the opportunity to realize their potential. These can be architectural barriers, lack of adapted vehicles, insufficient education, discrimination and much more.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Irina

Saint Irina of Macedon lived in the second century in the city of Migdonia. The girl was the daughter of the ruler of the city, her family was pagan. The teacher of young Irina was a Christian and told her the basics of the Christian faith. The girl's father tried to dissuade her from Christianity, but seeing her steadfastness, he himself converted to the Christian faith. It is believed that St. Irina converted about 11,000 people to Christianity with her prayers. She died as a result of persecution by the authorities of the Roman Empire. The saint died after brutal torture, without renouncing her faith.

