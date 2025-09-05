Matthias Schmale reacted to the death of DRC employees as a result of a Russian strike on Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, two employees of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) were killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian military strike. Mathias Schmale, Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, later reacted to this. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on social media.

I am shocked by the tragic news… I express my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured - he noted.

According to him, the organization's colleagues dedicated their lives to helping people in Ukraine, risking their own safety. Schmale also emphasized that civilians and humanitarian workers must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Civilians and those who help them must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law. They should never be targeted - Schmale emphasized.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) is an international humanitarian organization that provides assistance to displaced persons and those affected by armed conflicts in various countries around the world, including Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched a missile strike on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work in the area.

Currently, it is known about two dead and five injured.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, stated that Russia is once again violating international law after the strike on the mission in the Chernihiv region.

Russians showed the moment of the strike on sappers in Chernihiv region: the occupiers are trying to pass it off as an attack on military targets