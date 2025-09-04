Russians showed the moment of the strike on sappers in Chernihiv region: the occupiers are trying to pass it off as an attack on military targets

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
05:30 PM • 1248 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 7730 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 13068 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 18112 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 23473 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 23445 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 20132 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 41231 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40356 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43082 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
57%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 284035 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 277568 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 275335 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 268031 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 31653 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 23867 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 20376 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 41232 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 39105 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 77453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 10782 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 23867 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 12271 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 18030 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 20074 views
Actual
Fake news
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Bild
Facebook

Russians showed the moment of the strike on sappers in Chernihiv region: the occupiers are trying to pass it off as an attack on military targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Russians struck a humanitarian demining mission in Chernihiv region with missiles, causing deaths and injuries. The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically stated that the target was Ukrainian UAV launchers.

Russians showed the moment of the strike on sappers in Chernihiv region: the occupiers are trying to pass it off as an attack on military targets

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops struck a humanitarian demining mission with missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries. Despite this, the Russian Ministry of Defense cynically stated that the target was allegedly Ukrainian UAV launchers and showed the moment of impact. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Details

"The Iskander OTRK crew of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a high-precision strike on transport vehicles with enemy UAV launchers... The Kyiv regime once again tried to present the destruction of legitimate military targets at the UAV training and launch site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a defeat of an alleged 'civilian humanitarian demining mission' to conceal combat UAV units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under this legend," Russian servicemen cynically wrote.

Context

Russian troops launched a missile attack on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work in the Chernihiv region.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that Russia is once again violating international law after the attack on the mission in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack.

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine