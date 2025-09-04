Russians showed the moment of the strike on sappers in Chernihiv region: the occupiers are trying to pass it off as an attack on military targets

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops struck a humanitarian demining mission with missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries. Despite this, the Russian Ministry of Defense cynically stated that the target was allegedly Ukrainian UAV launchers and showed the moment of impact. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Details

"The Iskander OTRK crew of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a high-precision strike on transport vehicles with enemy UAV launchers... The Kyiv regime once again tried to present the destruction of legitimate military targets at the UAV training and launch site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a defeat of an alleged 'civilian humanitarian demining mission' to conceal combat UAV units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under this legend," Russian servicemen cynically wrote.

Context

Russian troops launched a missile attack on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work in the Chernihiv region.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that Russia is once again violating international law after the attack on the mission in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack.