Massive night attack on Ukraine: 167 out of 194 aerial targets neutralized

On the night of June 15, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 194 air targets, including Shaheds, Kinzhal, Iskander, and Kalibr missiles.

The main attack was directed at the Poltava region, in particular Kremenchuk. The Defense Forces managed to destroy 167 enemy targets, including most of the drones and missiles. Unfortunately, there are hits and falling debris in some locations that caused damage.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

On the night of June 15 (from 20:00 on June 14), the enemy attacked with 194 air attack weapons: 183 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types, 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. The main direction of the attack is Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk! - the message says.

As reported, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., 167 enemy air attack weapons were neutralized by air defense, 119 were shot down by fire weapons, and 48 were lost locally. - added in the Air Force.

In particular, destroyed:

111 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 48 - locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

Iskander-K cruise missiles;

3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Hits of enemy air attack weapons were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and falling of downed (debris) in 6 locations - reported in the Air Force.

