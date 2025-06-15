$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
05:00 AM • 8310 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 25864 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 47354 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 44225 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 44222 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 56777 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 48805 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 103322 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68866 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58597 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Massive night attack on Ukraine: 167 out of 194 aerial targets neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

On the night of June 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 194 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 167 targets, the main strike was on Kremenchuk, where a hit was recorded.

Massive night attack on Ukraine: 167 out of 194 aerial targets neutralized

On the night of June 15, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 194 air targets, including Shaheds, Kinzhal, Iskander, and Kalibr missiles.

The main attack was directed at the Poltava region, in particular Kremenchuk. The Defense Forces managed to destroy 167 enemy targets, including most of the drones and missiles. Unfortunately, there are hits and falling debris in some locations that caused damage.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

On the night of June 15 (from 20:00 on June 14), the enemy attacked with 194 air attack weapons: 183 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types, 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. The main direction of the attack is Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk!

- the message says.

As reported, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., 167 enemy air attack weapons were neutralized by air defense, 119 were shot down by fire weapons, and 48 were lost locally.

- added in the Air Force.

In particular, destroyed:

  • 111 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 48 - locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;
    • 2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
      • Iskander-K cruise missiles;
        • 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

          Hits of enemy air attack weapons were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and falling of downed (debris) in 6 locations

          - reported in the Air Force.

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          War
          Kalibr (missile family)
          Poltava Oblast
          Ukrainian Air Force
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
          Shahed-136
          9K720 Iskander
          Ukraine
          Kremenchuk
