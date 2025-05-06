Massive attack on Kharkiv: the first shots and details of the consequences of the enemy strike have appeared

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov published the first footage of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 6. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the massive attack lasted more than 2 hours, and fires broke out at the site of the impact.

Currently, firefighters of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. ... The number of victims of enemy strikes on Kharkiv has increased to 4 people. 59-year-old and 44-year-old men suffered an acute reaction to stress - said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Yatsychenko, said that in Kharkiv, a private enterprise, a shopping center and private houses were under attack by the Russian Federation.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov specified that tonight the city was hit by twenty Shahed strikes in four districts at eight locations.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the impact, a private house caught fire.

In the Odesa region, one person died and houses were damaged in a drone attack.