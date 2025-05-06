Massive attack on Kharkiv: the first shots and details of the consequences of the enemy strike have appeared

$41.710.11
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 2166 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 35728 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 114001 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 173836 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 176284 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 175674 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190112 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236580 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113948 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 107116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service

May 5, 07:11 PM • 5788 views

Explosions heard in Odesa: enemy attacking the city center and Peresyp district

May 5, 07:26 PM • 6236 views

The winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine

May 5, 08:02 PM • 11538 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5440 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

11:52 PM • 13116 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 71792 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 173836 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 176284 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236580 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 104315 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5622 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 75611 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 74418 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 80570 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 38151 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Massive attack on Kharkiv: the first shots and details of the consequences of the enemy strike have appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, carrying out more than 20 strikes on various districts of the city. Private houses and a shopping center were damaged, there are victims.

Massive attack on Kharkiv: the first shots and details of the consequences of the enemy strike have appeared

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov published the first footage of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 6. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the massive attack lasted more than 2 hours, and fires broke out at the site of the impact.

Currently, firefighters of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. ... The number of victims of enemy strikes on Kharkiv has increased to 4 people. 59-year-old and 44-year-old men suffered an acute reaction to stress

- said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Yatsychenko, said that in Kharkiv, a private enterprise, a shopping center and private houses were under attack by the Russian Federation.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov specified that tonight the city was hit by twenty Shahed strikes in four districts at eight locations.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the impact, a private house caught fire.

In the Odesa region, one person died and houses were damaged in a drone attack. 06.05.25, 00:13 • 1848 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
