"A lot of fake news": US Department of State clarifies its position on possible withdrawal from peace talks

US State Department spokeswoman Temmie Bruce commented on her statement about Washington's possible withdrawal from peace talks on the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying that this is not true, and stressed that the US position on negotiations has not changed now, but if there is no progress, this position may change. Bruce said this on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bruce, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US President Trump, have repeatedly stated that if there is no progress, if there is no real dynamic in a concrete settlement and resolution of this conflict, the role of the United States will change.

"Some media presented this as a rejection of Ukraine or a rejection of the process. This is not true. If this happens, and this, of course, depends on the president and the Secretary of State, if progress is made, which is currently being observed, of course, we will be a mediator, and we are not running around the world in vain to put an end to the bloody massacre that is unfolding in this dynamic, but if there is no progress between the two parties, we will withdraw from the role of mediator in this process, but this does not mean that we are abandoning the desire for a ceasefire or doing everything in our power to promote this goal or end the conflict altogether," Bruce said.

The State Department spokeswoman separately added on the social network X: "There's a lot of fake news about my comments. Here is the truth: as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, if there is no progress on talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a concrete solution, the United States will take a step back as mediator. If and when that happens will be a decision of the President. We are pushing both parties to deliver real progress."

Addendum

As US Department of State spokeswoman Temmie Bruce said at a briefing on Thursday, May 1, the United States is ceasing to act as a mediator in the settlement of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

She stressed that the initiative to end the conflict should pass to Kyiv and Moscow.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tikhy discussed with US State Department spokeswoman Temmie Bruce the statement on Washington's refusal to play the role of mediator. The State Department assured that the position is not new.