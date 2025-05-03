"A lot of fake news": US Department of State clarifies its position on possible withdrawal from peace talks

$41.590.12
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
06:30 AM • 3368 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 12034 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 23933 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 46326 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41069 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 48110 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 67316 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 83027 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46194 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 52032 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Publications
Exclusives
"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 10176 views

The US has finalized the development of new sanctions against Russia - Reuters

May 2, 09:59 PM • 4284 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 30008 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 10986 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 3442 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 12021 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 11018 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 53481 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 62594 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 83026 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 19727 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41063 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 21730 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 25891 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 26065 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"A lot of fake news": US Department of State clarifies its position on possible withdrawal from peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Tembi Bruce stated that the US may stop being a mediator in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress. The decision will depend on the president and the Secretary of State.

"A lot of fake news": US Department of State clarifies its position on possible withdrawal from peace talks

US State Department spokeswoman Temmie Bruce commented on her statement about Washington's possible withdrawal from peace talks on the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying that this is not true, and stressed that the US position on negotiations has not changed now, but if there is no progress, this position may change. Bruce said this on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bruce, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US President Trump, have repeatedly stated that if there is no progress, if there is no real dynamic in a concrete settlement and resolution of this conflict, the role of the United States will change.

"Some media presented this as a rejection of Ukraine or a rejection of the process. This is not true. If this happens, and this, of course, depends on the president and the Secretary of State, if progress is made, which is currently being observed, of course, we will be a mediator, and we are not running around the world in vain to put an end to the bloody massacre that is unfolding in this dynamic, but if there is no progress between the two parties, we will withdraw from the role of mediator in this process, but this does not mean that we are abandoning the desire for a ceasefire or doing everything in our power to promote this goal or end the conflict altogether," Bruce said.

The State Department spokeswoman separately added on the social network X: "There's a lot of fake news about my comments. Here is the truth: as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, if there is no progress on talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a concrete solution, the United States will take a step back as mediator. If and when that happens will be a decision of the President. We are pushing both parties to deliver real progress."

Addendum

As US Department of State spokeswoman Temmie Bruce said at a briefing on Thursday, May 1, the United States is ceasing to act as a mediator in the settlement of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

She stressed that the initiative to end the conflict should pass to Kyiv and Moscow.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tikhy discussed with US State Department spokeswoman Temmie Bruce the statement on Washington's refusal to play the role of mediator. The State Department assured that the position is not new.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Fox News
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
