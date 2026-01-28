Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements

Lawyers from Miller Law Firm and the controversial private clinic "Odrex" organized a press conference aimed at exposing law enforcement pressure on honest business. However, everything went awry, and instead of truthful answers to uncomfortable questions from journalists, the lawyers and clinic representatives were forced to resort to manipulating facts and outright lies, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that a UNN journalist was not allowed into the press conference, likely due to a personal directive from "Odrex" representatives, the event was broadcast live. Therefore, the editorial team collected all instances of manipulation by the participants.

No violations found, but the license was revoked?

Throughout the press conference, "Odrex" representatives emphasized that the clinic successfully passed two inspections by the Ministry of Health, during which no violations were found.

"We passed two inspections by the Ministry of Health. No violations were found. I want to specifically thank the Ministry of Health for their professionalism and for acting within the law, not succumbing to any pressure," emphasized Masi Nayyem.

The lawyer did not lie about there being two unscheduled inspections conducted by the Ministry of Health commission at "Odrex".

However, Nayyem lied that both were successful for the clinic. After all, based on the results of the first inspection in December 2025, the Ministry of Health revoked the license of "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, associated with the clinic, due to its refusal to provide medical documentation to the inspectors. Moreover, when journalists pointed out this fact, the lawyer denied everything.

"To terminate the license of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for conducting economic activities in medical practice completely, based on the results of an unscheduled state supervision (control) measure regarding the compliance of the business entity with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activities in medical practice subject to licensing, issued to "Dim Medytsyny" Limited Liability Company (USREOU code: 38156360, decision on license issuance dated 22.01.2015 No. 30), based on the act of non-provision by the licensee to the licensing authority of documents, information about the subject of inspection upon written request of officials of the licensing authority during the inspection dated 25.11.2025 No. 17/16/1 (paragraph 10 of part twelve of Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Licensing Types of Economic Activities" (hereinafter – the Law))," states the order published on the Ministry of Health website.

Commenting on this regulatory order, Masi Nayyem stated that "this is not true." A rather strange position for a lawyer who obviously could not come up with anything better than resorting to deception.

Regarding the results of the second inspection in January of this year, during which "Medical House "Odrex" LLC and "Center of Medicine" LLC were inspected, the clinic assures that they passed it successfully and no violations were found.

The Ministry of Health has not yet publicly reported on this inspection, nor has it responded to UNN's inquiry.

Pressure on business through criminal proceedings that do not exist

The topic of the press conference was "Investigation out of control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling." At the beginning of the event, Masi Nayyem stated that there was no concrete evidence and he was not accusing anyone of pressuring the business. However, according to him, such pressure allegedly exists. Nayyem also named several individuals, adding that he did not want to accuse anyone.

"We are not currently claiming that this is a fact established by the court, and we are not directly accusing anyone in this room," Nayyem stated, adding that he was using information that "requires additional verification."

According to him, the clinic allegedly receives excessive attention from law enforcement agencies, and as part of the investigation into the criminal case regarding the death of businessman Adnan Kivan at "Odrex," the Prosecutor General's Office demanded the aforementioned unscheduled inspections.

It is surprising that as a professional lawyer, Masi Nayyem does not know that during the investigation of criminal proceedings, the investigation and procedural guidance can demand that the regulator conduct inspections and take appropriate measures if violations are found – in the case of medical facilities – this is the revocation of licenses for medical practice.

After making statements about excessive attention to the clinic from law enforcement, including the Prosecutor General's Office, "Odrex" representatives found nothing better than to call on the head of the PGO, Ruslan Kravchenko, to take the case under personal control. Perhaps they thought the level of attention was still insufficient? How else to explain their logic?

Criminal proceedings exist, but they don't

Anna Kalynchuk, a lawyer for "Odrex" who also works at Miller Law Firm, stated during the press conference that the clinic is not involved in any criminal proceedings at all.

"Regarding 'Medical House 'Odrex',' there are no criminal proceedings," Kalynchuk stated.

This is an obvious manipulation by the defense attorney. In her statement, she used the name of the clinic, but remained silent about the existence of a limited liability company with the same name that is involved in criminal cases.

In total, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement agencies are investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving the "Odrex" clinic. They were opened under articles concerning "fraud," "improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker," and "intentional homicide" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"In total, according to the information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, territorial bodies of the National Police in Odesa region are investigating 9 criminal proceedings related to the activities of the medical institution 'ODREX', namely No. 12022162510001375 under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12021163520000706 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12024163520000045 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12024163520000433 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12025163470000444 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12025163520000536 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 42025163030000187 under Parts 3, 4, 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12016162500002351 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12019162500002122 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the PGO reported in response to a UNN inquiry.

The tenth criminal case was opened regarding the death of businessman Adnan Kivan at "Odrex." According to the investigation, it was the violations committed during treatment that caused the death of Adnan Kivan, who underwent treatment at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024. Following the patient's death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties resulting in the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine): Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Marina Belotserkovska, an oncologist. It is worth noting that almost immediately after the patient's death, "Odrex" dismissed Belotserkovska. This case has now been sent to court for substantive consideration.

Re-registration of LLCs as a way to avoid responsibility

By claiming law enforcement pressure on the "Odrex" clinic, Masi Nayyem effectively revealed how the medical institution plans to avoid responsibility for alleged harm to patients, which in some cases led to their deaths, as well as for other alleged crimes.

According to him, a consolidated criminal proceeding is currently being investigated. This obviously refers to the consolidation of criminal cases opened based on statements from relatives of patients who died as a result of treatment at "Odrex." Nayyem reported that within the framework of this investigation, investigators are demanding that the medical institution provide medical documentation.

"Currently, there is another consolidated criminal case, it concerns our legal entity, which now has a license and operates. Law enforcement agencies have approached it to seize certain patient documents. But this company is not the legal successor of the previous company, it cannot provide documents that it does not have," Nayyem noted.

Apparently, this refers to the fact that on June 2, 2025, those who had owned and managed "Dim Medytsyny" LLC for years (which the Ministry of Health later revoked the license of) simultaneously left its composition. On the same day, they created a new company with a similar name – "Medical House "Odrex." Already on July 18, 2025, the new company received a "fresh" medical license.

"Why is this being done? We understand that the next step, as soon as they come to us, or rather have already come, to seize documents – we will not be able to provide them, because we do not have them. They are with the old company," Nayyem explained.

At the same time, "Odrex" representatives refused to disclose to journalists information about how many legal entities are actually associated with the clinic, citing commercial secrets.

"Legal entities exist in the number required to provide these services. In any business, it's not just one entity," Masi Nayyem noted.

Apparently, "Odrex" is convinced that they have an "ace up their sleeve" and will be able to continue fencing with companies for a long time to avoid responsibility.

So, in fact, despite attempts to assure the public of openness to inspections and cooperation with the investigation, Masi Nayyem exposed the scheme by which "Odrex" plans to avoid punishment. In parallel, clinic representatives tried to assure journalists that such shuffling of legal entities was in no way connected with an attempt to avoid responsibility. Do we believe them?

Lawyer Anna Kalynchuk even emphasized that the clinic bears no responsibility for the actions of doctors. Against the backdrop of dozens of statements about deaths and harm to patients' health, this statement seems particularly cynical.

They don't know about the website, but they blocked it

Another epic and, perhaps, the most cynical lie from "Odrex" representatives was that they allegedly knew nothing about the StopOdrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients so that other victims of treatment at the medical facility could tell their own stories.

"We don't know the website," Masi Nayyem stated, and Anna Kalynchuk supported him and quickly changed the topic of discussion.

However, as UNN previously reported, DIM MEDICINE LLC, associated with the "Odrex" clinic, appealed to the hosting provider with a demand to shut down the website. Then, according to Khrystyna Totkailo, "Odrex" claimed that this website allegedly "misleads users," "creates a false impression of connection with the official clinic website," "harms business reputation," and "contains discrediting materials."

It later became known that the StopOdrex platform was indeed blocked as a result of a complaint from the clinic to the World Intellectual Property Organization. The website cannot be restored until this dispute is resolved.

But it is also interesting that the law firm "Miller" itself contacted the hosting provider with a request to disclose the personal data of the StopOdrex website domain owner. So, a logical question arises here: do the lawyers have amnesia, or are they once again openly lying to journalists?

It should be noted that "Odrex" representatives are not only trying to hide the truth from society in this way. The clinic sued UNN for covering stories about patients who suffered as a result of treatment at "Odrex." They demand a retraction of the materials and 1 million UAH in compensation. In a continuation of pressure on the media, a UNN journalist was not allowed into the press conference organized by "Odrex," despite prior accreditation. Apparently, the clinic's representatives understood that uncomfortable questions awaited them. By the way, according to UNN, attempts were made to prevent other journalists from attending the event, but apparently realizing that an even bigger scandal could arise, representatives of other media outlets were eventually allowed in.

It is clear that there are many questions for "Odrex" and its representatives, most of which will be answered by the investigation and the court. It is unlikely that they will be able to avoid punishment by hiding behind working during shelling, as this is how all of Ukraine lives now. It remains to be hoped that the simple schemes with LLCs and attempts to reduce everything to "pressure on honest business" will still not be able to hide the truth, and justice for dozens of victims will be restored.