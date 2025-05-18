Manipulation in financial markets: are regulators ready for artificial intelligence

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 13377 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 34822 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 47055 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 54667 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 59984 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 54135 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163184 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 96894 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95439 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news

Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

May 18, 09:27 AM • 19378 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 49213 views

Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity

May 18, 09:57 AM • 14454 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 52052 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 127268 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 185067 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 325462 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 430319 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 416528 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 79599 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163186 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 71937 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 74210 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 83165 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Manipulation in financial markets: are regulators ready for artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

European regulators are concerned about the ability of AI bots to manipulate markets. Experts call for transparency and greater control over the use of artificial intelligence in trading.

Manipulation in financial markets: are regulators ready for artificial intelligence

European regulators are sounding the alarm: artificial intelligence is capable of manipulating markets, but there are not enough tools to combat this. Experts are calling for new approaches, transparency and technical safeguards, as traditional control methods no longer work. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities in financial markets, but at the same time carries serious risks. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a comment to Euronews that concerns about the ability of AI bots to manipulate markets and profit from price fluctuations are well-founded.

"This is a realistic concern," said an ESMA spokesman, although he added that there is currently no "specific information or statistics to suggest that this is already happening."

Of particular concern is the influence of social media, which can serve as a "channel for the rapid transmission of false or misleading narratives that affect market dynamics." In this context, the issue of control is important.

The key issue is the degree of human control over these systems, as traditional oversight mechanisms may be insufficient

- noted in ESMA.

They added that they are closely monitoring the development of AI technologies in the financial sector. However, the question arises: is the current regulation ready for new challenges?

According to Itay Goldstein, professor of finance and economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, collaboration between AI agents often remains invisible to regulators.

They don't send emails, they don't meet each other. They simply learn the best strategy over time, so the traditional way of detecting collusion does not work with artificial intelligence

- he explained.

Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools22.04.25, 15:27 • 5871 view

According to Goldstein, regulation should be strengthened and new approaches should be developed, as there is not even basic data on how AI is used in trading.

However, not all experts believe that there is a need to revise the regulatory framework. Filippo Annunziata, professor of financial law at Bocconi University, noted that the existing acts - the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the MiFID II Directive - are quite relevant. At the same time, he emphasizes that "supervisory authorities should be equipped with more sophisticated tools to detect possible market manipulation."

I even propose to ask people who develop artificial intelligence tools for trading in markets, etc., to include automatic circuit breakers in these artificial intelligence tools. This will force them to stop before there is a risk of manipulation

- Annunziata offers a technical solution.

A separate problem is the responsibility for AI actions, especially when it comes to so-called "black box trading", when algorithms make decisions without revealing the logic of their actions. Some experts believe that it is necessary to ensure greater transparency of the operation of such systems and develop new legislation that will allow holding developers or operators of AI accountable, even if they did not intend to mislead investors.

"It's a bit like the tortoise and the hare. Managers are usually like turtles, but manipulators who use algorithms are hares, and they are hard to catch," Annunziata figuratively described the situation.

Let us remind you

The new Pope Leo XIV stated that artificial intelligence poses a serious problem. It creates challenges for the protection of human dignity, justice and labor.

The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 202505.05.25, 06:30 • 7624 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyTechnologies
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$104,880.90
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,489.42