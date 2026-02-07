$43.140.00
Man killed, two injured in hospital after Russian attack on Rivne region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

As a result of a Russian attack on Rivne region on the night of February 7, one man was killed and two injured were hospitalized. A house was damaged, and the roof, doors, and windows need to be replaced.

Man killed, two injured in hospital after Russian attack on Rivne region - OVA
Photo: t.me/oleksandrkoval_rv

As a result of a Russian attack on Rivne region on the night of February 7, one man was killed and two more victims are in the hospital. A house was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval, according to UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, as a result of this morning's attack on Rivne region, a man died. My condolences to his family and friends. I remind you that two more victims are in the hospital

- Koval wrote.

He also reported that the house, which became the target of the enemy attack this morning, needs 1200 square meters of roofing, 4 doors, and 32 windows to be replaced.

6 of its residents have been temporarily relocated. Another three dozen windows need to be replaced in the neighboring house

 - Koval added.

According to him, communal services of the territorial community are currently carrying out restoration work. All necessary measurements have been made, and new windows and doors will be installed soon.

Recall

As a result of the night attack in Dnipro, a communal enterprise was damaged, as well as buildings and vehicles. In Synelnykivskyi district, a 68-year-old woman was injured, and private homes and infrastructure were damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

