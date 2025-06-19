$41.630.10
Malaysia obtained a court injunction against Telegram for harmful content

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The High Court of Malaysia has issued a temporary court injunction against Telegram over content that undermines trust in state institutions and threatens public harmony. The regulator accuses the platform of ignoring warnings about harmful publications.

Malaysia obtained a court injunction against Telegram for harmful content

Malaysia's High Court has temporarily banned the dissemination of content on Telegram, which authorities claim could undermine trust in state institutions and threaten public harmony. The local communications commission stated that the platform had ignored numerous warnings, necessitating legal action. This was reported by UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission stated that it had applied to the court for an order against Telegram after the platform "seriously failed to address content issues that it has been repeatedly notified about".

It noted that content on two Telegram channels named "Edisi Siasat" and "Edisi Khas" "has the potential to undermine public trust in national institutions and disrupt public harmony".

Malaysia's High Court issued a temporary court order to stop the dissemination of harmful content and prevent the re-publication of similar content

- the commission reported.

However, the commission did not describe the nature of the harmful content.

On June 19, the Malaysian communications regulator stated that it "received a temporary court order against the messenger Telegram and two channels on the platform for allegedly spreading content that violates the country's laws".

Telegram will be given a fair opportunity to present its defense in accordance with the principles of justice and fundamental rights

- the commission's statement said.

Telegram has not yet responded to a request for comment from the publication.

Addendum

In January, Malaysia introduced a new social media law requiring social media platforms and messaging services with over 8 million users in Malaysia to obtain a license or face legal action. The law aims to combat the rise of cybercrime following a sharp increase in harmful content on social media.

Malaysian authorities consider online gambling, fraud, child pornography, cyberbullying, and content related to race, religion, and the monarchy as harmful.

Trump is going to postpone the TikTok ban for the third time18.06.25, 09:32 • 2366 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

