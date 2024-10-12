Majority of combat actions recorded in Kurakhove sector, hottest spot near Katerynivka - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kurakhove sector, 32 russian attacks were registered, half of them were repelled. The hottest fighting continues near Katerynivka. A total of 94 combat engagements took place in various sectors over the last day.
It is reported that in the Kurakhivka sector, the militants attacked 32 times in the direction of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka.
Half of the occupants' attempts to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues - the hottest spot at the moment is near Katerynivka
The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas.
In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted ten offensives near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Myasozharivka since the beginning of the day. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. The situation is under control.
In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attempts by the aggressor to advance near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka. Two battles in the area are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.
On the Toretsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of bombers, tried nine times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Petrivka. They received a fierce rebuff.
In the Pokrovske sector, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 13 attacks, with one more battle still underway near Selydove.
On the Vremivske direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Bohoyavlenka once in vain.
One enemy attack was repelled in the Orikhivske sector in the vicinity of Robotyne.
It is noted that in other areas the operational situation has not changed significantly.
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy remotely mines territory and conducts reconnaissance. An attempt to deploy a multiple rocket launcher system was spotted near Vovchansk, probably to prepare for an offensive.
