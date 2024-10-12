Nazarenko: Enemy exerts extreme pressure on the eastern front
russian occupants are significantly intensifying their offensive in eastern Ukraine, using all available resources. According to Captain Nazarenko, the enemy has suffered heavy losses, but has no problems with resupply and ammunition.
The russian occupiers are exerting extremely strong pressure, using all available resources, on the eastern front. This was stated by the chief of artillery intelligence of the 4th Rubizh Brigade, Captain Volodymyr Nazarenko from the Bakhmut direction, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Asked whether he noticed any evidence that the Russians were intensifying their offensive on the eastern front, Nazarenko replied: "The enemy really continues to press, we see huge losses among the enemy every day. The enemy is pushing extremely hard, using all available resources. The occupation troops have no problems in replenishment. They have a huge amount of ammunition."
He noted that the general trend in the east is that the enemy is trying to attack.
"In particular, the summer campaign showed that thanks to the success of unmanned systems in combination with artillery, the gray zone has been expanding in a certain way. Answering the question of whether the Defense Forces attack, of course, as soon as a target is detected, even one orc, a drone with a drop or FPV flies at it," Nazarenko said.
On October 11, the commander of the 44th separate rifle battalion, Major Yaroslav Borysovets reported that the situation in the Liman sector was tense and difficult. Ukrainian military suffer losses in equipment and personnel. They are not significant.
