In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy remotely mines the territory, conducts aerial reconnaissance and restores combat capability of units - OTU “Kharkiv”
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is remotely mining the area and conducting reconnaissance. An attempt to deploy a multiple rocket launcher system was spotted near Vovchansk, probably to prepare for an offensive.
In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops remotely mined the area with anti-personnel mines near Liptsi. In Vovchansk, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance and attempted to move a multiple rocket launcher system in the direction of Shebekino, presumably to prepare for renewed offensive actions in the area of Vovchansk. This was reported on Saturday by the OTU "Kharkiv", UNN reports .
Details
According to the Kharkiv OTU, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupation forces.
It is reported that near the village of Lyptsi, the enemy used a UAV to remotely mine the area with anti-personnel mines at night.
In order to carry out special fire missions in the direction of Starytsia, the occupiers additionally engaged 4 sniper pairs.
In Vovchansk, according to the "Kharkiv" OTU, during the night the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust and deliver fire on the positions of the Defense Forces, restoring the combat capability of units and replenishing the ammunition of mortar crews of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division. Also, the evacuation of sanitary losses and logistical support of the units of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th army corps of the occupiers were noted.
In the morning, the Russians reportedly attempted to move a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher system from the direction of Shebekino, presumably in preparation for renewed offensive actions in the Vovchansk area. As a result of timely detection, the Defense Forces used FPV calculation to inflict fire damage (results are being clarified).
Over the past day, 1 combat engagement took place in the area of Vovchansk. Russian occupants carried out 1 air strike using 1 UAV, as well as 44 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 433 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 88 creatures, including 33 irreversible ones and 55 sanitary losses.
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy also lost 103 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including: 8 artillery systems, 1 tank, 1 armored combat vehicle, 36 vehicles, 7 special equipment units, 49 UAVs, 1 anti-tank vehicle.
Destroyed: 88 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage site, 2 launch positions for UAVs.
