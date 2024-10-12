In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy remotely mines the territory, conducts aerial reconnaissance and restores combat capability of units - OTU “Kharkiv”

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10039 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43485 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144744 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193226 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120399 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353980 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178178 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147763 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196971 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
52%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14803 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9606 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20884 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27851 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23926 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10039 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6306 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14357 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24207 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43485 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 530 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27419 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29702 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43177 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51330 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy remotely mines the territory, conducts aerial reconnaissance and restores combat capability of units - OTU “Kharkiv”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22032 views

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is remotely mining the area and conducting reconnaissance. An attempt to deploy a multiple rocket launcher system was spotted near Vovchansk, probably to prepare for an offensive.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy remotely mines the territory, conducts aerial reconnaissance and restores combat capability of units - OTU “Kharkiv”

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops remotely mined the area with anti-personnel mines near Liptsi. In Vovchansk, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance and attempted to move a multiple rocket launcher system in the direction of Shebekino, presumably to prepare for renewed offensive actions in the area of Vovchansk. This was reported on Saturday by the OTU "Kharkiv", UNN reports

Details 

According to the Kharkiv OTU, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupation forces.

It is reported that near the village of Lyptsi, the enemy used a UAV to remotely mine the area with anti-personnel mines at night.

In order to carry out special fire missions in the direction of Starytsia, the occupiers additionally engaged 4 sniper pairs.

In Vovchansk, according to the "Kharkiv" OTU, during the night the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust and deliver fire on the positions of the Defense Forces, restoring the combat capability of units and replenishing the ammunition of mortar crews of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division. Also, the evacuation of sanitary losses and logistical support of the units of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th army corps of the occupiers were noted.

Plus 1290 occupants and 59 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses12.10.24, 07:47 • 33420 views

In the morning, the Russians reportedly attempted to move a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher system from the direction of Shebekino, presumably in preparation for renewed offensive actions in the Vovchansk area. As a result of timely detection, the Defense Forces used FPV calculation to inflict fire damage (results are being clarified).

Over the past day, 1 combat engagement took place in the area of Vovchansk. Russian occupants carried out 1 air strike using 1 UAV, as well as 44 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 433 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 88 creatures, including 33 irreversible ones and 55 sanitary losses.

Ukrainian troops engage in 169 combat incidents in the frontline: the largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff12.10.24, 08:29 • 37047 views

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy also lost 103 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including: 8 artillery systems, 1 tank, 1 armored combat vehicle, 36 vehicles, 7 special equipment units, 49 UAVs, 1 anti-tank vehicle.

Destroyed: 88 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage site, 2 launch positions for UAVs.

Approximately 40-50% of Toretsk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - MVA chief11.10.24, 10:34 • 27166 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71