Ukrainian troops engage in 169 combat incidents in the frontline: the largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff
There were 169 combat engagements over the last day, with the majority of attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, made over 5,000 attacks and engaged over 1,530 kamikaze drones.
Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The greatest activity of the occupants is observed in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsk directions. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 08.00 on 12.10.2024, UNN reports.
It is noted that the situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly restrain the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 110 drones. In addition, it conducted over 5,000 attacks, 155 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged more than 1,530 kamikaze drones.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Rika, Yastrubyne, Osoyivka, Bessalivka, Bondarivshchyna, Rybtsi, Kysla Dubyna, Stepne, Obody, Yurievo, Rivne, Oleshnya, Katerynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Iskryskivka, Volfyno, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Yasnohorivka, Siversk, Zakitne, Diliyivka, Kramatorsk, Valentynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Kalynove, Antonivka, Yasna Polyana, Zolota Niva, Makarivka, Bohoyavlenka, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Tavriyske, Kozatske.
Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command posts, 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system at a firing position, an electronic warfare station and one enemy air defense system.
In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy tried unsuccessfully to storm the village of Tykhyne once.
The enemy became more active in the Kupyansk sector , 23 attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Kucherivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve and Pishchane.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny, Zarichne, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Katerynivka.
The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Northern sector .
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked eight times in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Stupochky.
In Toretsk sector , the enemy made 15 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders repelled most of them in the area of Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 20 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards Krutyi Yar, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka and Selydove. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove and Lysivka.
The largest number of attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Kurakhove sector , with a total of 32 enemy attacks stopped. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. In addition, the enemy attacked in the areas of Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhove, Zhelanny Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Kurakhivka, Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy increased pressure and made 15 assaults on our positions near the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Rivne, Novoukrainske, Novodarivka, Levadne and Olhivske. The enemy actively used bombers and attack aircraft to attack the area.
The Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations on the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions .
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to hit Ukrainian villages and towns. Over the past day, Russian aircraft carried out 18 air strikes with 23 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory,
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
