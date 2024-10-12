Ukrainian troops engage in 169 combat incidents in the frontline: the largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

$41.340.03
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Ukrainian troops engage in 169 combat incidents in the frontline: the largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37047 views

There were 169 combat engagements over the last day, with the majority of attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, made over 5,000 attacks and engaged over 1,530 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian troops engage in 169 combat incidents in the frontline: the largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The greatest activity of the occupants is observed in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsk directions. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 08.00 on 12.10.2024, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly restrain the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 110 drones. In addition, it conducted over 5,000 attacks, 155 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged more than 1,530 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Rika, Yastrubyne, Osoyivka, Bessalivka, Bondarivshchyna, Rybtsi, Kysla Dubyna, Stepne, Obody, Yurievo, Rivne, Oleshnya, Katerynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Iskryskivka, Volfyno, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Yasnohorivka, Siversk, Zakitne, Diliyivka, Kramatorsk, Valentynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Kalynove, Antonivka, Yasna Polyana, Zolota Niva, Makarivka, Bohoyavlenka, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Tavriyske, Kozatske, -

- the statement said.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command posts, 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system at a firing position, an electronic warfare station and one enemy air defense system.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy tried unsuccessfully to storm the village of Tykhyne once.

The enemy became more active in the Kupyansk sector , 23 attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Kucherivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny, Zarichne, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Katerynivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Northern sector .

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked eight times in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector , the enemy made 15 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders repelled most of them in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 20 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards Krutyi Yar, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka and Selydove.  The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove and Lysivka.

The largest number of attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Kurakhove sector , with a total of 32 enemy attacks stopped. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane.  In addition,  the enemy attacked in the areas of Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhove, Zhelanny Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Kurakhivka, Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy increased pressure and made 15 assaults on our positions near the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Rivne, Novoukrainske, Novodarivka, Levadne and Olhivske. The enemy actively used bombers and attack aircraft to attack the area.

The Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations on the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions .

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to hit Ukrainian villages and towns. Over the past day, Russian aircraft carried out 18 air strikes with 23 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory,

- the General Staff added.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian  settlements.

Plus 1290 occupants and 59 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses12.10.24, 07:47 • 33420 views

