Plus 1290 occupants and 59 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 667630 people, 19381 artillery systems and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/12/24
- personnel - about 667,630 (+1290) people,
- tanks - 8962 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17,827 (+27) units,
- artillery systems - 19,381 (+59) units,
- MLRS - 1230 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 976 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369(+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16,947 (+110),
- cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26,513 (+115) units,
- special equipment - 3434 (+38) units.
