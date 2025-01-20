Major repairs of two shelters at lyceum #11 in Brovary completed: modern conditions for over 400 children

Brovary has successfully completed the overhaul of two shelters in Lyceum No. 11, which provide a safe stay for more than 400 students of the lyceum and pupils of the Child Development Center. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the local authorities, the regional department of education, the lyceum's director Iryna Tkachuk and our international partners, we were able to create a comfortable and safe environment for children even in difficult times. This is not just a shelter - it is a place where children can learn, develop and feel protected - said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN.

According to him, the repair work was carried out with joint funding from the regional and local budgets, as well as with the support of international partners from the German city of Erlangen and the Save the Children charity foundation.

In particular, UAH 3.1 million was allocated from the regional budget and UAH 2.224 million from the local budget for major repairs. The charitable assistance included three sets of multimedia equipment (an interactive whiteboard, a teacher's workstation, and 10 laptops for students), furniture worth EUR 1,700 from partners in Erlangen, and benches for 180 children from Save the Children.

Ihor Sapozhko noted that the renovated shelters are fully adapted not only for living, but also for organizing the educational process. The premises are equipped with modern classrooms with interactive equipment, computers and comfortable furniture.

The Brovary community actively continues to equip shelters in kindergartens to ensure the safety and comfort of children during air raids.

According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, during the martial law period, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs through 76 investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - there are currently more than 18 thousand of them.

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.