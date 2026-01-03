$42.170.00
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 48957 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 50307 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 70938 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 42499 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 71106 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 99961 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 67864 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 60842 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 210889 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Madyar stated that he is not entering politics and called a possible change of the SBU head risky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, stated that he is not entering politics, linking his future with art and business. He expressed support for the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, calling his possible replacement risky.

Madyar stated that he is not entering politics and called a possible change of the SBU head risky

Madyar stated that he has no political ambitions and links his peaceful future with art, business, and support for defense technologies. He also expressed support for the head of the SBU, General Vasyl Malyuk, and warned against his possible replacement, writes UNN.

Details

Robert Brovdi emphasized that he does not claim to participate in politics or hold public office.

"With the awareness of the already acquired status of a high-priority enemy target and all possible consequences in the future, both near and long-term. I am not going into politics or power, without any interpretations, period. I associate my future in peace with modern art and business, which I lived freely and unburdened before the war. Of course, now with significant interpretations, if we survive, but undoubtedly, with a leaning and direct involvement in the art of modern warfare," the post says.

Support for General Malyuk and the SBU

Separately, Brovdi spoke about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine. He stated that the pace and effectiveness of strikes against the enemy by the SBU under the leadership of Vasyl Malyuk are unprecedented. According to him, a possible personnel decision to replace the head of the SBU currently carries risks.

"Regardless of which of the proposed силових ланок (power structures) Mr. Malyuk might be potentially effective in the near future, personnel decisions to replace the head of the Service today are a risk. A risk of weakening the power of one of the key modern Ukrainian heavyweights in curbing the imperial ambitions of the frenzied bunker old man. Unprecedented authority and respect among subordinates, Commander Malyuk is in his place, a real worm's horror," Madyar emphasized.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on the probable replacement of the head of the SBU, noting that Vasyl Malyuk may be offered another vacant position. According to him, this decision seems strange, and the potential candidate for replacement has not yet been confirmed.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine