Madyar stated that he has no political ambitions and links his peaceful future with art, business, and support for defense technologies. He also expressed support for the head of the SBU, General Vasyl Malyuk, and warned against his possible replacement, writes UNN.

Robert Brovdi emphasized that he does not claim to participate in politics or hold public office.

"With the awareness of the already acquired status of a high-priority enemy target and all possible consequences in the future, both near and long-term. I am not going into politics or power, without any interpretations, period. I associate my future in peace with modern art and business, which I lived freely and unburdened before the war. Of course, now with significant interpretations, if we survive, but undoubtedly, with a leaning and direct involvement in the art of modern warfare," the post says.

Support for General Malyuk and the SBU

Separately, Brovdi spoke about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine. He stated that the pace and effectiveness of strikes against the enemy by the SBU under the leadership of Vasyl Malyuk are unprecedented. According to him, a possible personnel decision to replace the head of the SBU currently carries risks.

"Regardless of which of the proposed силових ланок (power structures) Mr. Malyuk might be potentially effective in the near future, personnel decisions to replace the head of the Service today are a risk. A risk of weakening the power of one of the key modern Ukrainian heavyweights in curbing the imperial ambitions of the frenzied bunker old man. Unprecedented authority and respect among subordinates, Commander Malyuk is in his place, a real worm's horror," Madyar emphasized.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on the probable replacement of the head of the SBU, noting that Vasyl Malyuk may be offered another vacant position. According to him, this decision seems strange, and the potential candidate for replacement has not yet been confirmed.