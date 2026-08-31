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Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Maduro released photos from an American prison, taken back on June 25. Users are asking how he passed them on for publication.

Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish them

Former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro released photographs from a prison in New York, where he is being held after being captured by U.S. forces. The images prompted questions among social media users about how the prisoner was able to take and publish the photographs, The Independent reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the 2 photographs, Maduro poses in a gray tracksuit and makes a peace sign with his hands. He also said that he is "holding steady" and is sending the images to his grandchildren and supporters.

At the same time, the photographs turned out not to be new. The timestamps indicate that they were taken as early as June 25, although they were not published until August 30. It is unknown exactly when Maduro wrote the accompanying message.

The timing of the publication drew attention online

Social media users began asking how Maduro, while being detained in the United States, was able to take the photographs and send a message for publication. There is currently no official explanation.

The United States has set a date for the start of the trial of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro22.07.26, 21:03 • 6934 views

Attention was also drawn to the fact that the photographs appeared several days after the announcement of a new oil agreement between the United States and Venezuela, which provides for expanded U.S. access to Venezuelan oil fields.

Reminder

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a U.S. military operation in Caracas in January. In the United States, they are accused of conspiring to commit narco-terrorism and import cocaine. Neither pleaded guilty, and the trial is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2027.

Stepan Haftko

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