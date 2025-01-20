Macron: War in Ukraine “will not end tomorrow or the day after”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow" after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who promised to quickly achieve peace, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

In his address to the French armed forces, Macron emphasized that it was important to give Ukraine "the means to enter any future negotiations from a position of strength.

"The challenge when the hostilities stop will be to give Ukraine guarantees against any return of war on its territory and guarantees of our own security," he said

Macron also reiterated his call for European countries to take more responsibility for their own defense.

"What will we do in Europe tomorrow if our American ally withdraws its warships from the Mediterranean? If they send their fighter jets from the Atlantic to the Pacific? The answer must come from us," Macron said.

Previously

During the election campaign, Donald Trump claimed that he could end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. However, at a press conference on January 7, he said that he hoped to end the fighting within six months.