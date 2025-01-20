ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114462 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141198 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142330 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103955 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113572 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Stefanchuk commented on Trump's inauguration and his words about peace

Stefanchuk commented on Trump's inauguration and his words about peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49191 views

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed hope for cooperation with the new US administration to achieve a just peace. Trump stated his desire to be a peacemaker, although he did not directly mention the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine believes in further cooperation with the new US administration, which Kyiv hopes will help achieve a just peace, strengthen global security and restore the unity of the democratic world. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

Stefanchuk congratulated the people of the United States and Trump on his inauguration, pointing to the important intentions he declared in his speech: to be a peacemaker and a uniter.

President Trump's words about his desire to end wars and prevent new ones were particularly important to us. His approach to achieving peace through strength and determination is important for Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom and sovereignty in the face of aggression. As President Trump said, "Our strength will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been full of violence and unpredictability 

- Stefanchuk said.

Add

During his inauguration speech, the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he wants his legacy to be "that of a peacemaker and a uniter.

Trump did not directly mention Russia's war against Ukraine. Instead, he mentioned the release of hostages as a result of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council that Russia is open to dialogue with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Ukraine. Putin also congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and said that Russia hopes to build a dialogue with the United States "on the basis of mutual respect.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising