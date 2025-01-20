Stefanchuk commented on Trump's inauguration and his words about peace

Ukraine believes in further cooperation with the new US administration, which Kyiv hopes will help achieve a just peace, strengthen global security and restore the unity of the democratic world. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Stefanchuk congratulated the people of the United States and Trump on his inauguration, pointing to the important intentions he declared in his speech: to be a peacemaker and a uniter.

President Trump's words about his desire to end wars and prevent new ones were particularly important to us. His approach to achieving peace through strength and determination is important for Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom and sovereignty in the face of aggression. As President Trump said, "Our strength will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been full of violence and unpredictability - Stefanchuk said.

During his inauguration speech, the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he wants his legacy to be "that of a peacemaker and a uniter.

Trump did not directly mention Russia's war against Ukraine. Instead, he mentioned the release of hostages as a result of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council that Russia is open to dialogue with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Ukraine. Putin also congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and said that Russia hopes to build a dialogue with the United States "on the basis of mutual respect.