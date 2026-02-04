$43.190.22
M1SHKA missed the "Grammy 2026": Ukrainian sound producer did not have time to obtain permission to leave the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

Artist and sound producer M1SHKA was unable to attend this year's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Photo: www.instagram.com/mishka_the1

Ukrainian artist and sound producer M1SHKA was unable to attend this year's Grammy Awards ceremony in 2026. The musician announced this on his Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

This is the second time M1SHKA has had to decline participation in a global music event. The first time was in 2023, when the Ukrainian won an award for his contribution to the work on Spanish singer Rosalía's album "Motomami". At that time, due to the war in Ukraine and military service, traveling abroad was impossible.

This year, M1SHKA again received an invitation to the Grammys - this time from Bad Bunny's team. The Ukrainian worked on the album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos", which won the most prestigious award. However, due to the very short time before the ceremony, M1SHKA did not have time to obtain official permission to leave Ukraine.

I was invited to the Grammys again. And again, I couldn't go. In 2023, I was in Ukraine: war, service - leaving was impossible. This year, the story repeated itself: on January 16, Bad Bunny's team invited me, and the ceremony was on February 1. For the world, this is "spontaneous." For a Ukrainian, it's often simply impossible to get documents and permits in time. Ukraine is already heard on the world stage, but physically being there is sometimes more difficult than doing the work for which you are invited. I don't want Russians to take advantage of the opportunities we miss.

- summarized the Ukrainian artist.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Miley Cyrus reacted dismissively to Lady Gaga receiving a Grammy.

Stanislav Karmazin

