“Low efficiency and motivation of commanders": Land Forces Commander on the causes of mass cases of SARS in the 155th Brigade

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147075 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127175 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134806 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130394 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129131 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35349 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97121 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101819 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163949 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130394 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151641 views
“Low efficiency and motivation of commanders": Land Forces Commander on the causes of mass cases of SARS in the 155th Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22895 views

Mykhailo Drapaty admitted to mismanagement and mistakes in the formation of the 155th Anna Kyiv Brigade. The main problem is the low efficiency of mid-level commanders and imperfect training planning.

Mykhailo Drapaty, commander of the Ukrainian Army, stated that the formation and arming  of the 155th Mechanized  Brigade "Anna Kyivska" was subject to improper management and imperfect training planning.  He called the situation with the brigade's NWC "difficult"  and indicated that it was the result of the low efficiency of mid-level commanders.  He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports

Drapatyi said that he had recently reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the situation in the 155th Brigade and the decisions taken by the Land Forces Command to support the unit and resolve the issues raised by both the soldiers and journalists.

"All the events related to the creation of the 155th Brigade happened before my appointment to the CSR. However, I consider it my duty to respond to the problems of the subordinate unit and solve them systematically - at all levels that depend on me," wrote the Land Forces Commander.

Drapatyi recalled that the formation and arming of a new brigade from scratch in cooperation with a foreign country was the first time and in a fairly short time frame - just a few months. According to him, during the generation of the new brigade, there was a formal attitude on the part of the responsible persons: "this includes inadequate management and control over the entire process; mistakes in manning and not always balanced decisions on the management of the brigade's personnel; imperfect planning of training both in Ukraine and abroad; and a delayed reaction of the high command to the problems that arose in the process of creating and acquiring capabilities by the new combat unit of the Land Forces.

Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say02.01.25, 21:33 • 39755 views

"Most of the systemic shortcomings committed by the Land Forces Command, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Operational Command at all stages of the formation of the 155th Brigade have been analyzed, assessed, and decisions on certain issues are already being implemented," he wrote.

Drapatyi believes that these problems will be inherent in any newly created unitif it is used in combat immediately after formation. The high command must realize this and take it into account.

According to him, despite all the difficulties, the brigade has occupied the line, is performing combat missions, holding positions, and at the same time working to eliminate mistakes and improve combat capability. This is happening in three areas: training and morale; logistics; and command and control of personnel.

The new brigade commander is receiving CSR support and has a working group from the Command. Currently, the focus is on staffing with experienced officers and commanders at all levels.

Provision of the brigade. "I received a request from the commander, it is already being processed at all levels. The Ministry of Defense is involved in the process of supplying to the maximum extent possible," the commander said . 

Training. According to Drapatyi, the commander of the 155th Brigade is taking concrete steps and has developed an effective system to increase additional training for his soldiers, and the CSR will assist him where necessary - in finding resources, instructors, etc.

Morale. According to the commander, the brigade's personnel were trained in difficult conditions. This was not enough to create comrades out of the recruits.

Therefore, a special group of psychologists is working in the units to strengthen the brigade. There are certain results, for example, the return of soldiers who left the unit without permission

- Drapaty said. 

As for NWC, Drapaty called the situation "difficult.

"The main challenge faced by the brigade is the low efficiency and motivation of mid-level commanders who directly manage people. This, as well as the involvement of units in combat operations, determines the number of SFs in the 155th Brigade. I should note that I have not observed massive cases of soldiers leaving their combat positions. Instead, I observe a certain substitution of concepts, when the number of the NWC is equal to the number of desertions.

There is no simple recipe here - we need to work on solving all the problematic issues that cause HRH, not only in the Land Forces, but in the Armed Forces as a whole," he said.

Desertions from the Ukrainian brigade in France: General Staff confirms several dozen cases06.01.25, 23:27 • 42647 views

The commander believes that the number of SFs in the brigade will be reduced in proportion to decisions that will affect the combat capability and motivation of the personnel. This is a joint task of the authorities and the Defense Forces, and all those responsible have received instructions.

Management. Drapaty said that he was personally looking for officers to recommend to the brigade. As soon as this issue is resolved, he will be able to manage the personnel.

He also informed that a special hotline of the Commander of the Land Forces for the servicemen of the 155th Brigade will be operating from today. 

"In addition to the official daily reports, I want to have direct contact and hear from the soldiers, to understand how our decisions affect their motivation and the real state of affairs. Phone: 0800-500-410 (after listening to the call, dial 5). Open from 09.00 to 18.00 daily," he wrote.  

Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended04.01.25, 23:36 • 42932 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

