Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robbery

The Louvre Museum has for the first time demonstrated the condition of the crown of Napoleon III's wife, which was damaged during a robbery on October 19, 2025. The relic was found at the foot of the Apollo Gallery: although the jewelry suffered serious deformations due to impact and barbaric removal from the display case, it retained almost complete integrity, making full restoration possible. This was reported on the Louvre's website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the initial official report, the crown was already deformed during the theft when it was forcibly pulled through a narrow opening made by a grinder. Experts note that only one of the eight golden eagles is missing. All 56 emeralds remained in place, and only about ten very small stones are missing from the 1354 diamonds.

Despite the altered shape of the frame, most of the decorative palmettes are present, although some have detached from their mounts.

The diamond and emerald orb is intact and still attached to the crown's setting — the experts' conclusion states.

Since almost all components have been preserved, the full restoration of the relic will proceed without the need for recreation or reconstruction of elements.

Establishment of an advisory committee and restoration

A special committee has been established for the restoration of Empress Eugénie's crown, chaired by Louvre President Laurence des Cars. It includes leading art historians, mineralogists, and curators. In addition to state specialists, representatives of France's five oldest jewelry houses – Mellerio, Chaumet, Cartier, Boucheron, and Van Cleef & Arpels – will be involved in the process.

The crown, created by jeweler Alexandre Gabriel Lemonnier for the 1855 World's Fair, is one of only three surviving sovereign crowns in France. Its restoration will be carried out by an accredited specialist after a competitive selection process in accordance with the Heritage Code.

Historical jewelry houses have already expressed their readiness to support the restoration of this iconic work, which is of exceptional importance for national heritage.

