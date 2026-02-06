Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robbery

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 2720 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 6788 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 11723 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 48006 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 47083 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 37354 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 49865 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 90980 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34764 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31452 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.5m/s
74%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 16669 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 8436 views
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 6100 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 15706 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 5626 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 786 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 2718 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 24583 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 47999 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 90977 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 15371 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 18400 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 27709 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 31017 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 65716 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robbery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The Louvre for the first time demonstrated the condition of Empress Eugenie's crown, damaged during the robbery on October 19, 2025. The relic retained almost complete integrity, making full restoration possible.

Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robbery

The Louvre Museum has for the first time demonstrated the condition of the crown of Napoleon III's wife, which was damaged during a robbery on October 19, 2025. The relic was found at the foot of the Apollo Gallery: although the jewelry suffered serious deformations due to impact and barbaric removal from the display case, it retained almost complete integrity, making full restoration possible. This was reported on the Louvre's website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the initial official report, the crown was already deformed during the theft when it was forcibly pulled through a narrow opening made by a grinder. Experts note that only one of the eight golden eagles is missing. All 56 emeralds remained in place, and only about ten very small stones are missing from the 1354 diamonds.

Fourth suspect arrested in Louvre robbery in Paris28.11.25, 20:01 • 4513 views

Despite the altered shape of the frame, most of the decorative palmettes are present, although some have detached from their mounts.

The diamond and emerald orb is intact and still attached to the crown's setting

— the experts' conclusion states.

Since almost all components have been preserved, the full restoration of the relic will proceed without the need for recreation or reconstruction of elements.

Establishment of an advisory committee and restoration

A special committee has been established for the restoration of Empress Eugénie's crown, chaired by Louvre President Laurence des Cars. It includes leading art historians, mineralogists, and curators. In addition to state specialists, representatives of France's five oldest jewelry houses – Mellerio, Chaumet, Cartier, Boucheron, and Van Cleef & Arpels – will be involved in the process.

The crown, created by jeweler Alexandre Gabriel Lemonnier for the 1855 World's Fair, is one of only three surviving sovereign crowns in France. Its restoration will be carried out by an accredited specialist after a competitive selection process in accordance with the Heritage Code.

Historical jewelry houses have already expressed their readiness to support the restoration of this iconic work, which is of exceptional importance for national heritage.

French Prosecutor's Office: Louvre was robbed not by mobsters, but by petty criminals from Paris suburbs02.11.25, 19:45 • 6531 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Technology
Brand
Gold
Louvre
France