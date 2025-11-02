French Prosecutor's Office: Louvre was robbed not by mobsters, but by petty criminals from Paris suburbs

French prosecutors said that the high-profile daytime robbery of the Louvre, during which historical jewels worth $102 million were stolen from the museum, was not the work of professional gangsters, but of petty criminals from poor northern districts of Paris. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the four suspects, three of whom have already been arrested, "do not have the profile of organized crime." She emphasized that these are "local residents from Seine-Saint-Denis" - an area known for high unemployment and petty offenses.

The robbery took place in less than seven minutes: two men broke a museum window, opened display cases with angle grinders, and fled on scooters. During their escape, they lost the most valuable exhibit - Empress Eugenie's crown - and also left their tools at the scene.

Police have already detained three male suspects and one woman involved in the crime. One of those arrested has 11 convictions and was previously convicted of a similar robbery in 2015.

Beccuau noted that "at least one member of the group is still at large."

