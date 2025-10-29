Loud Louvre robbery: suspects partially admitted their involvement in the crime

Suspects arrested in the Louvre robbery case "partially admitted their involvement," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Two suspects arrested in connection with the Louvre jewelry heist have "partially" confessed to their involvement in the robbery, according to the prosecutor.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke about the incident at a press conference on Wednesday.

Four thieves stole nine items, one of which was lost and found at the scene, during the robbery, which occurred when the world-famous Parisian museum was open to visitors on October 19.

Ms. Beccuau also said that the jewels have not yet been found.

She also addressed reports that police believe the robbery may have been an "inside job."

Ms. Beccuau said there was "no evidence that the thieves had help from the inside."

Additionally

Under French rules for organized theft, detention can last up to 96 hours. This period must end, and prosecutors must either charge the suspects, release them, or ask a judge for an extension.

Earlier, French police acknowledged significant gaps in the Louvre's security.

Paris police chief Patrice Foiret told lawmakers that aging security systems had left vulnerabilities.

"The technological step has not been taken," he said.

Mr. Foiret also reported that the Louvre's permit to operate security cameras quietly expired in July and had not been renewed.

He said the first police alert did not come from the Louvre's alarm system, but from a cyclist outside who called the emergency line.

