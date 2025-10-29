$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Loud Louvre robbery: suspects partially admitted their involvement in the crime

Two suspects arrested in connection with the Louvre jewel heist have partially confessed to their involvement. Four thieves stole nine items on October 19, but the jewels have not yet been found.

Loud Louvre robbery: suspects partially admitted their involvement in the crime

Suspects arrested in the Louvre robbery case "partially admitted their involvement," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Two suspects arrested in connection with the Louvre jewelry heist have "partially" confessed to their involvement in the robbery, according to the prosecutor.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke about the incident at a press conference on Wednesday.

Four thieves stole nine items, one of which was lost and found at the scene, during the robbery, which occurred when the world-famous Parisian museum was open to visitors on October 19.

Ms. Beccuau also said that the jewels have not yet been found.

She also addressed reports that police believe the robbery may have been an "inside job."

Ms. Beccuau said there was "no evidence that the thieves had help from the inside."

Additionally

Under French rules for organized theft, detention can last up to 96 hours. This period must end, and prosecutors must either charge the suspects, release them, or ask a judge for an extension.

Earlier, French police acknowledged significant gaps in the Louvre's security.

Paris police chief Patrice Foiret told lawmakers that aging security systems had left vulnerabilities.

"The technological step has not been taken," he said.

Mr. Foiret also reported that the Louvre's permit to operate security cameras quietly expired in July and had not been renewed.

He said the first police alert did not come from the Louvre's alarm system, but from a cyclist outside who called the emergency line.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Louvre